Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin took charge as BJP's National Working President. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde congratulated him. Nabin, 45, is the youngest to hold the post and a five-time MLA. He thanked PM Modi and senior leaders.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday congratulated Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin for his appointment as the National Working President of the BJP, saying that his experience will be valuable in taking the NDA forward. "I congratulate Nitin Nabin. He is an experienced leader. His experience will be valuable in taking the NDA forward. As a constituent party of the NDA, we warmly welcome him. He has worked as a dedicated party worker," Eknath Shinde said.

Nabin Takes Charge in Delhi

Nitin Nabin took charge as the Bharatiya Janata Party National Working President in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party's National President JP Nadda today. Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Delhi BJP Chief Virendraa Sachdeva and other party senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

Profile: From Bihar Minister to National Stage

Nitin Nabin, 45, is the youngest BJP National Working President. A five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin currently serves as the state's Road Construction Minister and has previously held portfolios including Urban Development and Housing and the Law Department.

Nitin Nabin arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi amid rousing sloganeering by the party's workers. He paid his tributes to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Pandit Deem Dayal Upadhyaya at the party headquarters.

The son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha, Nabin, combines administrative experience with a long organisational career within the party.

Nabin Expresses Gratitude to Leadership and Voters

Speaking to ANI before his departure for Delhi, Nabin expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar and his constituency, crediting their blessings for his elevation to the national role.

"People of my constituency gave me blessings. With their blessings, this is happening," he said.

Nabin also acknowledged the guidance and encouragement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, for entrusting him with the responsibility.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the central leadership, Prime Minister, Home Minister, Defence Minister and everyone in the central leadership for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister's blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided.", Nubin added. (ANI)