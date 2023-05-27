NITI Aayog: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel asks Centre to make 'permanent arrangement' for GST compensation

The Chhattisgarh chief minister also urged the central government to bear the security expenditure of Rs 11,828 crore on the deployment of central forces and free the state from such costs, the statement said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday (May 27) urged the Centre to make a "permanent arrangement" to compensate for the revenue loss suffered by states due to the GST regime and demanded a refund of Rs 19,000 crore deposited in the New Pension Scheme.

CM Baghel made the demands during the eighth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog held here under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the meeting, Baghel also asked the central government to transfer the amount of 4,170 crore additional levy received from minerals to Chhattisgarh. The senior Congress leader said a civil suit has been filed by the Chhattisgarh government in the Supreme Court in this matter, and requested the Centre to reply soon and resolve the issue, according to a statement issued by the state government.

PM thanks people of India as #9YearsOfModiGovt trends on Twitter

Besides, the chief minister demanded revision of royalty rates of coal and other major minerals from his state. Baghel said that due to non-amendment, the financial interests of the state are being adversely affected.

The Chhattisgarh chief minister also urged the central government to bear the security expenditure of Rs 11,828 crore on the deployment of central forces and free the state from such costs, the statement said.

He raised the issue of refund of Rs 19,000 crore deposited in the New Pension Scheme during the meeting, it said. Baghel, during the budget session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly last year, had announced that his government would reinstate the old pension scheme (OPS).

Later, his government wrote to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority demanding refund of money deposited in the form of government and employee contribution towards NPS since November 2004.

Karnataka Cabinet expansion: Full list of ministers and their portfolios

During the NITI Aayog meeting, Baghel also demanded compensation for the losses suffered by the states due to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system.

"A permanent arrangement should be made at the earliest to compensate for the revenue loss," he was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The state's share in central taxes is getting less, Baghel argued, demanding that an amount of Rs 2,659 crore be made available to the state this financial year.

On the agenda of the meeting, Chief Minister Baghel said the states have an important role in maintaining the unity and integrity of the country.

He said the central government should respect the rights of the states and strengthen the system of transferring its share of resources as well.

Emphasizing on MSMEs, the chief minister said that the Rural and Cottage Industrial Policy 2023-24 has been announced with the aim of promoting entrepreneurship in rural areas in the state and to use the resources of the area at the local level.

The NITI Aayog's eighth governing council meeting was held with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047.

West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee apologises for illegal firecracker factory blast that killed 12