PIB has clarified Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has not approved any such platform and urges citizens to verify information through official sources. The scam uses fabricated news articles and manipulated videos.

Bengaluru: The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued a warning against a misleading advertisement circulating on social media that falsely claims citizens can earn over Rs 1 lakh per month through a government-backed platform called Quantum AI. The fake post, designed to look like a news article from The Times of India, alleges that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved this platform. Some versions of the scam also include digitally altered videos supposedly showing the Finance Minister endorsing the scheme, claiming earnings of up to Rs 5 lakh per month or Rs 60,000 in 24 hours. “This article is completely FAKE. The Finance Minister has NOT endorsed any such investment platform/ product. Do NOT click on dubious ads or suspicious links, as they may be phishing attempts. Always verify such claims through trusted government or official news sources before believing or sharing them,” the post read.

What is Phishing?

Phishing is a fraudulent practice where malicious actors send fake emails, often disguised as official communication, to steal sensitive information. If you receive an email claiming to be from the Income Tax Department or directing you to a website that appears similar, do not reply to the message. Never open attachments, as they may contain harmful code that can infect your computer. Avoid clicking on any links or entering confidential details such as bank account or credit card information. Even copying and pasting suspicious links into your browser is unsafe, as phishing links are often disguised to look authentic while redirecting users to malicious websites. To protect yourself, always use updated antivirus software, antispyware, and a firewall. Many phishing emails carry hidden software that can track your online activity or compromise your system without your knowledge. Security tools can help safeguard against such threats.



In case you receive a suspicious email or come across a website impersonating the Income Tax Department, report it immediately. Forward the email or website URL to webmanager@incometax.gov.in , with a copy also sent to incident@cert-in.org.in . You may forward the message as received or include the full internet header, which helps trace the sender. Once reported, delete the email from your inbox. If you encounter phishing emails unrelated to the Income Tax Department, these should also be forwarded to incident@cert-in.org.in for further action.