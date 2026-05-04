Nirmala Sitharaman celebrated BJP's win of 177 seats in West Bengal, saying it's the end of the 'oppressive AITC regime.' She declared 'Khela Shesh' for TMC, while PM Modi called for 'change, not revenge' and hailed the peaceful polls.

Sitharaman Hails BJP's 'Stellar Performance'

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday hailed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the stellar performance in the West Bengal assembly elections, as the party has won 177 seats and is leading on 31, expressing her elation with a bowl of Jhal Muri.

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In a post on X, the Finance Minister expressed gratitude towards the people for supporting the BJP, calling it the end of the "oppressive AITC regime." She further thanked the party workers and leaders for their relentless hard work during the elections. Exuding confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she said that for TMC it is "Khela Shesh (game over)." "Immense gratitude to the people of West Bengal, for choosing BJP with hope and courage. People have chosen to end the oppressive AITC regime that betrayed Maa, Mati, Manush. This historic win of the BJP belongs to the countless karyakartas and leaders whose selfless struggle, sacrifice and courage brought the much-needed change. Under PM Narendra Modi ji, Bengal will rise again as one of India's leading states. For the TMC regime of fear, appeasement and protection of infiltrators, it is Khela Shesh (game over). Surely a day to celebrate with Jhaal Muri," she wrote on X.

PM Modi Urges 'Change, Not Revenge'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal polls and said the focus should be on change and not revenge. Addressing party workers during victory celebrations at the BJP headquarters, he said the BJP will relentlessly work for a better future of Bengal.

Referring to violence in Bengal during polls, he urged workers of all political parties to end the "endless cycle of violence once and for all". "Today, when the BJP has won, the focus should be on change, not revenge. The focus should be on the future, not fear. I appeal to the workers of all political parties: let's end this endless cycle of violence once and for all," he said.

"This Bengal election has been very special for another reason as well. You must remember what kind of news used to come during Bengal elections. Violence, fear, and deaths of innocent people. But this time, the entire country heard a new piece of news that peaceful voting took place in West Bengal. For the first time, not a single innocent citizen lost their life in election violence. In this grand festival of democracy, it was not the sound of guns, but the voice of the people that echoed. For the first time, it was not fear, but democracy that triumphed," he added.