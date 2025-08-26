A fake video falsely claiming that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsed an investment scheme promising Rs 12 lakh/month from Rs 21,000 is circulating online. PIB has confirmed the video is doctored.
Bengaluru: A viral video circulating on social media claims that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has endorsed an investment platform that guarantees exceptionally high returns, up to Rs 12 lakh per month from an initial investment of just Rs 21,000. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the video is doctored and no such investment scheme has been announced or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. “This is a digitally altered #fake video. No such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. Don’t fall prey to any such suspicious investment claims!” PIB wrote.
Warning Signs of Investment Scams
- Unrealistic promises like “earn lakhs every month”
- Use of public figures or government officials without verification
- Urgency or pressure to invest quickly
- Poorly made or heavily edited promotional videos
Here are some other effective ways to avoid falling for fake news:
- Verify the source: Always check if the information comes from a credible and official source (e.g., government websites, reputed news agencies).
- Cross-check with multiple sources: Look for the same news on other reliable platforms to confirm its authenticity.
- Be skeptical of sensational headlines: Fake news often uses shocking or emotional headlines to grab attention. Read beyond the headline.
- Check the date and context: Sometimes old news is reshared out of context to mislead people.
- Look for signs of credibility: Check for author names, references, and publication details. Lack of these may signal unreliable content.
- Avoid forwarding unverified information: If you’re unsure about something, don’t share it until it’s verified.
- Use fact-checking platforms: Websites like PIB Fact Check, Alt News, and Boom Live regularly debunk fake news.
- Educate yourself and others: Stay informed about common misinformation tactics and help others recognize them too.