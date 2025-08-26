A fake video falsely claiming that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsed an investment scheme promising Rs 12 lakh/month from Rs 21,000 is circulating online. PIB has confirmed the video is doctored.

Bengaluru: A viral video circulating on social media claims that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has endorsed an investment platform that guarantees exceptionally high returns, up to Rs 12 lakh per month from an initial investment of just Rs 21,000. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has clarified that the video is doctored and no such investment scheme has been announced or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. “This is a digitally altered #fake video. No such scheme has been launched or endorsed by the Finance Minister or the Government of India. Don’t fall prey to any such suspicious investment claims!” PIB wrote.

Warning Signs of Investment Scams

Unrealistic promises like “earn lakhs every month”

Use of public figures or government officials without verification

Urgency or pressure to invest quickly

Poorly made or heavily edited promotional videos



