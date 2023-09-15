Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nipah virus: More 950 people added to contact list; 11 samples test negative.

    The 11 samples that were sent for Nipah testing turned negative on Thursday (Sep 14). The number of people on the contact list has increased to 950, with 213 of them considered high-risk. The contact list also contains 287 health workers.

    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 9:22 AM IST

    Kozhikode: The 11 samples that were sent for Nipah testing turned negative on Thursday (Sep 14). The number of people on the contact list has increased to 950, with 213 of them considered high-risk. The contact list also contains 287 health workers. The Central team will visit Nipah-affected areas in Kozhikode on Friday (Sep 15).  Meanwhile, holidays have been announced for educational institutions on Friday (Sep 15) and Saturday (Sep16).

    At the same time, 11 samples that were sent for testing turned out to be negative. The government has sent 30 more samples for testing today. Meanwhile, a  high-level meeting will be held today at 10 a.m. under the leadership of ministers Veena George, Mohammad Riyaz, Ahmed Thevar Kovil, and A. K. Saseendran. At 11 a.m., a review meeting will be held with the representatives of affected panchayats under the leadership of Minister Mohammad Riyaz.

    The Kerala Health Minister has informed that they have decided to seek the help of the police to trace the contact list of those who have been confirmed with the Nipah virus through mobile location. In the wake of the outbreak, the health department has taken more precautionary measures. Isolation wards have been set up in private hospitals as part of Plan B in case of an increase in cases. The health department has asked Kerala Medical Services Corporation to ensure an additional supply of medicines and safety equipment.

    Kerala students asked to submit negative test results in IGNTU Madhya Pradesh:

    Indira Gandhi National Tribal University in Madhya Pradesh issued a circular that Malayalee students should submit a negative certificate for Nipah before entering the campus. Open counselling for UG and PG admissions is going on at the university on September 15 and 6. For this, the students who came from Kerala were asked to produce a Nipah-negative certificate.

