The NIOS has directed govt schools to identify and counsel students who fail Class IX multiple times. The goal is to prevent dropouts by keeping them in regular schools or guiding them to NIOS for Class X to continue their education.

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued a circular directing government schools to identify and counsel students who have failed Class IX twice or thrice, with an aim to ensure their continued education either in regular schools or through the NIOS project for Class X admission. According to the circular, schools have been instructed to prepare a list of such students, engage with them and their parents, and provide counselling to encourage them to complete their schooling. It further states that if students are unwilling to continue in regular schools, they may be guided to take admission in Class X.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to a circular, there is an urgent need to identify, counsel and guide the students who have failed twice/ thrice in Class IX. "It has been observed that in the absence of proper guidance and motivation, these students are at risk of discontinuing their education. The parents may also require motivation, counselling & assurance that the school will continue to support the child," the circular stated.

NIOS as an Alternative for Continued Education

"If the student/parent is still unwilling to continue in regular school and wishes to take SLC, then counsel and motivate them to take admission straight away in Class X through the NIOS Project of the Directorate of Education, so that they can continue their education through NIOS Board (a Govt of India organisation) at their own pace and in subjects of their choice, thus also saving one precious year," it added.

It stressed that tough subjects like Maths are not compulsory. Students can opt for lighter subjects of their choice. "Ultimate goal is to make sure that all children complete, at least, their school education and do not dropout of the education system," it added.