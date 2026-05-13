The NIA arrested wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh 'Shera', mastermind of a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terror financing case, after his extradition from Portugal. He allegedly smuggled drugs from Pakistan to fund terror activities in Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera after his extradition from Portugal following sustained diplomatic and legal efforts. Mastermind in a major Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) terror financing case, Shera was brought to India on Wednesday following the due legal process. Shera was taken into custody by an NIA team at the Delhi airport immediately on his arrival from Portugal, to where he had absconded in 2020.

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Major Blow to Narco-Terror Networks

Shera's successful extradition and arrest come as a major shot in the arm for NIA's fight against Pakistan-backed narco and cross-border terrorism. The arrested fugitive had a non-bailable warrant of arrest (NBW) against him in the case RC-23/2020/NIA/DLI (HM Narco-Terror Module) since October 2020. An Interpol Notice had also been in place for his arrest since June 2021.

Shera's Role as Mastermind

In its investigation into the case, NIA had found Shera to be a key conspirator and handler of an India-based narco-terror module engaged in smuggling heroin from Pakistan. A native of Amritsar in Punjab, the NIA said, Shera had masterminded the "conspiracy involving smuggling of narcotics from Pakistan into the border state."

"Shera had coordinated and overseen the trafficking and distribution of the smuggled drugs, and channelised the proceeds through hawala networks to Pakistan and Kashmir-based operatives of HM to facilitate terror activities," the anti-terror agency said.

To carry forward the anti-India narco terror conspiracy, the agency said, Shera had formed a terror gang and operated a Punjab-based network of associates engaged in the trafficking of large quantities of heroin, collection of sale proceeds, and transfer of funds to handlers and terror operatives. "Shera had maintained closed links with Pak-based HM terror operatives," said the NIA, adding the case was originally registered by Punjab Police following the arrest of an HM overground worker, identified as Hilal Ahmed Shergojri.

Investigation and Recoveries

The police had also recovered Rs 29 lakh of drug proceeds from the possession of Hilal, a close aide of the deceased terrorist commander Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo. Further investigation had led to the recovery of another Rs 32 lakhs as narco terror proceeds from various Punjab-based members of the terror gang. NIA, after taking over the case, had launched massive efforts to dismantle the module and secure Shera's extradition.