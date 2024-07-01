Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle

    The decision by the central investigation agency was made today following the representation from Rashid's counsel, which was not opposed by the NIA, requesting interim bail or custody parole for the leader's oath-taking.

    NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (July 1) granted permission for Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid, currently jailed, to take oath as a Member of Parliament on July 5. Rashid emerged victorious in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024.

    However, the Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for July 2 to decide whether Rashid can participate in the swearing-in ceremony amidst his ongoing legal proceedings.

    CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges CBI arrest, remand order in excise policy case at Delhi High Court

    The decision by the central investigation agency was made today following the representation from Rashid's counsel, which was not opposed by the NIA, requesting interim bail or custody parole for the leader's oath-taking.

    The NIA's consent is subject to specific conditions, including directives against interacting with the media during this period.

    They stressed that the NIA's involvement should be minimal in facilitating this process, citing the handling of Singh's case where court custody did not hinder his parliamentary participation.

    Delhi airport T1 closure: 22,615 passengers affected, 9,972 refunds processed

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 12:48 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I hit him with a slipper Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    ‘I hit him with a slipper’: Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly anr

    Kerala: 88 cops committed suicide in 5 years; Opposition cites 'excessive workload' in Assembly

    CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges arrest, remand order in excise policy case at Delhi High Court AJR

    CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges CBI arrest, remand order in excise policy case at Delhi High Court

    Delhi airport T1 closure: 22,615 passengers affected, 9,972 refunds processed AJR

    Delhi airport T1 closure: 22,615 passengers affected, 9,972 refunds processed

    Kerala court attaches DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife's property anr

    Kerala court attaches DGP Sheikh Darvesh Sahib's wife's property

    Recent Stories

    I hit him with a slipper Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    ‘I hit him with a slipper’: Pavithra Gowda confesses, states against actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal greenest flag as he carries her heels video goes viral watch gcw

    Sonakshi Sinha calls husband Zaheer Iqbal 'greenest flag' as he carries her heels; video goes viral | WATCH

    football Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham clarifies controversial gesture after stunning goal keeps England's hopes alive snt

    Euro 2024: Jude Bellingham clarifies controversial gesture after stunning goal keeps England's hopes alive

    Kolkata GOLD price Today, July 1: Know 22k, 24k rate ATG

    Kolkata GOLD price Today, July 1: Know 22k, 24k rate

    Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan watches his latest film with his son Abhishek (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan watches his latest film with his son Abhishek (SEE PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon