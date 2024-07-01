NIA allows Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid to take oath as MP amid legal battle

The decision by the central investigation agency was made today following the representation from Rashid's counsel, which was not opposed by the NIA, requesting interim bail or custody parole for the leader's oath-taking.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (July 1) granted permission for Jammu and Kashmir leader Engineer Rashid, currently jailed, to take oath as a Member of Parliament on July 5. Rashid emerged victorious in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024.

However, the Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for July 2 to decide whether Rashid can participate in the swearing-in ceremony amidst his ongoing legal proceedings.

The NIA's consent is subject to specific conditions, including directives against interacting with the media during this period.

They stressed that the NIA's involvement should be minimal in facilitating this process, citing the handling of Singh's case where court custody did not hinder his parliamentary participation.

