NIA action: Four properties tied to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang confiscated in terror clampdown

These properties, comprising three immovable and one movable asset, were seized by NIA teams across Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, acting under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In a significant stride towards combating the nexus between terrorism, gangsterism, and drug smuggling in India, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken action by attaching four properties owned by members associated with Lawrence Bishnoi's organised terror-crime syndicate.

These properties, comprising three immovable and one movable asset, were seized by NIA teams across Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, acting under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Want to build hostel for Sanatan school students: Delhi lawyer after buying Dawood Ibrahim's plot for 2 cr

The NIA has identified these properties as 'proceeds of terrorism,' affirming their utilization in plotting terror schemes and perpetrating serious criminal activities.

Among the properties seized, one includes a residence at Flat-77/4, Ashrey-1, Sulabh Awas Yojana in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, belonging to Vikas Singh, an accomplice of the terror gang in the region.

Additionally, two properties in village Bhishanpura, Fazilka, Punjab, owned by accused Dalip Kumar alias Bhola alias Dalip Bishnoi, were also confiscated. These properties served as shelter and storage units for weapons, aiding the harbouring of terrorist gang members.

The NIA also seized a Fortuner car registered under Joginder Singh's name from Yamunanagar in Haryana. Investigations reveal that Joginder Singh, father of gangster Kala Rana associated with Lawrence Bishnoi, facilitated the transportation of arms and ammunition for terrorist activities using this vehicle.

The agency's probe linked Vikas Singh to Lawrence Bishnoi, highlighting his involvement in sheltering terrorists responsible for the Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police Headquarters.

Aditya-L1 reaches solar destination: PM Modi commends landmark achievement

This action is part of NIA's ongoing case against the organised crime syndicate led by Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, registered under UA(P)A in August 2022. The gang's criminal network spread across multiple states, involved in heinous crimes like high-profile assassinations and large-scale extortions from businessmen.

NIA's investigations underscore the international links to these terror plots, orchestrated from abroad, including countries like Pakistan and Canada, or orchestrated by leaders of organised terror groups operating from Indian prisons.

The NIA's efforts to dismantle such terror and mafia networks involve strategic measures, including the targeted attachment and seizure of properties derived from 'proceeds of terrorism,' aiming to disrupt their support infrastructure.