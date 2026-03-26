The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of 16 deaths in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district from consuming adulterated milk. Contaminated with ethylene glycol, the milk caused multi-organ failure. The NHRC has demanded a report from the state.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that in Lalacheruvu, Chowdeshwarannagar and Swarupnagar areas of the East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, 16 people died since mid-February due to consumption of adulterated milk. At least four persons with similar symptoms were reported to be undergoing medical treatment. Reportedly, the milk was adulterated with a toxic substance identified as ethylene glycol, which caused multi-organ failure. The suspected source of contamination has been traced to a Dairy located in Narsapuram village, which was supplying milk to more than 100 households in the area.

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According to the NHRC, the Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of human rights violations of the victims. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of health, investigation, as well as compensation if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased.

Background of the Incident

According to the media report, carried on 23rd March, the cases of people falling ill came to notice during mid-February 2026 when the residents began experiencing severe health complications such as abdominal pain, vomiting, anuria and acute renal dysfunction. Most of the victims were either elderly persons or young children.

Investigation and Findings

Earlier, on February 22, KIMS Hospital in Rajamahendravaram reported multiple admissions of elderly individuals who suffered from severe symptoms like anuria (absence of urine output), vomiting, abdominal pain, and acute renal dysfunction requiring dialysis. A preliminary epidemiological investigation indicated a strong connection to milk consumption as the probable source of the exposure. The milk in question was supplied from the Varalakshmi Milk Dairy to 106 families. Following these findings, the milk supply from this dairy was immediately suspended. (ANI)