The NHRC has issued a notice to MeitY after receiving a complaint against Gleeden, an extramarital dating app. The complaint, citing 40 lakh Indian users, alleges the platform leads to broken marriages and violates human rights.

National Human Rights Commision (NHRC) Member Priyank Kanoongo on Friday said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint against Gleeden -- a social networking platform that facilitates extramarital relationships -- and issued a notice to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) seeking a report on the matter.

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In a post on X, Kanoongo said the complaint was received from Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation, which alleged that Gleeden offers opportunities for married women and men to engage in extramarital physical relationships and that around 40 lakh Indian women and men are active on the platform. "A complaint has been received from the @sewanyaya organisation against the social networking platform named Gleeden, stating that the Gleeden platform is a service provider that offers opportunities for married women and men to engage in extramarital physical relationships, and 40 lakh Indian women and men are active on it," Kanoongo wrote.

Complaint Alleges Social Harm and Cultural Conflict

He said the complaint indicated that digital services were being expanded through the platform "purely for adultery and sexual invitations," and that extramarital relationships formed discreetly could lead to the breakdown of marriages and domestic violence, often culminating in serious cases such as suicide. "Extramarital sexual relationships formed discreetly can lead to the breakdown of marital relationships and domestic violence when exposed, which often culminates in serious cases such as suicide," Kanoongo said.

He further stated that Gleeden's services appear contrary to India's "social-familial structure and cultural-religious context" and that it was necessary to examine whether the platform's operation is legally permissible under relevant provisions of law. "In light of the above facts, Gleeden's services appear contrary to India's social-familial structure and cultural-religious context. It is necessary to review whether this act is legally permissible in accordance with the relevant legal provisions; therefore, a notice has been issued to MeitY seeking information. Subsequent action will be taken thereafter," he said.

NHRC Takes Cognisance, Seeks Action Taken Report

According to the NHRC notice dated April 9, the bench presided by Kanoongo has taken cognisance under section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, directed the Registry to issue a notice to the Secretary, MeitY, to get the allegations inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission.

The complaint, originally filed by Sewa Nyaya Utthan Foundation on April 2, raised concerns about user safety, regulatory oversight, misuse through false identities, exploitation of women, and access by minors on the platform. The notice said that the complainant sought the intervention of the Commission in the matter and has requested to take cognisance, sought a formal report from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Gleeden's legality and complaints, verify safeguards for women and minors, and issue recommendations to ensure proper regulation and protection of vulnerable users.

The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victims, the NHRC notice said. (ANI)