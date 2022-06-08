NHAI built 75-km highway in just under 5 days; sets new Guinness World Record

The record was set for constructing the longest continuous piece of bituminous concrete, which took 105 hours and 33 minutes to complete.

India has joined the Guinness World Records for constructing the longest continuous piece of bituminous concrete, Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport and Highways, has announced.

Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd and Jagdish Kadam, consultants and concessionaires for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), have set a new record for constructing a 75-kilometre continuous bituminous concrete highway for in a single lane on National Highway 53. Between the Maharashtra districts of Amravati and Akola, the road was built on a portion of NH-53.

While congratulating the team, Nitin Gadkari wrote, "This is a proud moment for the entire country! I am thrilled to congratulate our outstanding team of NHAI, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd, and Jagdish Kadam on setting a Guinness World Record by laying 75 kilometres of continuous Bituminous Concrete Road in a single lane on the NH-53 segment between Amravati and Akola. I'd want to express my gratitude to our Engineers and Workers, who worked day and night tirelessly to achieve this incredible feat."

The record was set for constructing the longest continuous piece of bituminous concrete, which took 105 hours and 33 minutes to complete.

The team started constructing the road on June 3 at 7:27 am and finished the 75-kilometre length on June 7 at 5 pm, setting a new record of 105 hours and 33 minutes. This project involved approximately 800 NHAI staff and 720 Rajpath Infracon employees, and independent consultants. A 75-kilometre single-lane road is similar to 35 kilometres of paved shoulder road.

While discussing the newly constructed road, Gadkari stated, "The segment from Amravati to Akola is part of National Highway 53, a key east-west route. Among other key cities, it runs between Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule, and Surat. Moreover, it runs through an area of our country that is mineral-rich. I've been told that almost 35 per cent of the work on this length, from Amravati to Akola, has been done, and nearly 65 per cent of the work on the Akola to Chikli segment has been completed. As a result of this success, commuters will be greatly relieved, traffic will flow more smoothly, and the travel time will be shortened."

Previously, the Public Works Authority, Ashghal, Qatar, held the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous stretch of bituminous concrete built, with a 27.25-kilometre road completed on February 27, 2019. The road, which was built as part of the Al Khor Expressway, took ten days.

