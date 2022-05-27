Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    German surfer creates Guinness World Record by riding on 86-Feet wave; watch his video

    A video of a German surfer Sebastian Steudtner, set a new world record by riding on an 86-foot wave in Portugal. The video of him surfing will leave you stunned.
     

    German surfer creates Guinness World Record by riding on 86-Feet wave; watch his video - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 27, 2022, 8:44 PM IST

    We all know that the Guinness World Records Instagram page shares ultimate record-breaking videos and accomplishments. The prestigious platform documents a wide range of titles achieved by people worldwide. These videos are exciting to watch and inspire social media users for sure. 

    One such video of German surfer Sebastian Steudtner who created the Guinness World Record by riding on the most significant high-tide wave, was posted on their handle recently. In the caption, GWR mentioned the details of the achievement. The ride gained the Biggest Tow Award at the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards.

    Also Read: Man spends whopping Rs 12 lakh to 'become a dog'

    The Guinness World Record officially announced the feet during a special certificate ceremony. The affair was conducted at the renowned lighthouse in Praia do Norte in Portugal, which overlooks the record-breaking waves. 

    The video which shows Sebastian Steudtner's outstanding record features the same lighthouse. In 2017, the German surfer had smashed the earlier record set by Rodrigo Koxa. So far, the 37-year-old Sebastian Steudtner has won the World Surf League’s Big Wave Award thrice in 2010, 2015 and 2021.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 19,500 likes and many reactions from the netizens. A user commented, "The camera man too deserves this achievement." Another person commented, "You are great."

    According to the information given by the Guinness World Record, Sebastian Steudtner has spent his life chasing the waves. When he was 13-year-old, he chose to move to Hawaii to seek a career in surfing.

    Talking about his achievement, Sebastian Steudtner stated that "it feels amazing". Maya Gabeira holds the record for the largest wave surfed (unlimited) – female. In 2020, Gabeira smashed her record by riding a 22.4-metre wave at the Praia do Norte on the coast of Nazare. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Watch: Pilot welcomes wife on-board with a surprise in-flight announcement

    Last Updated May 27, 2022, 8:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Geetanjali Shree, the first Hindi novelist to win International Booker Prize - adt

    Who is Geetanjali Shree, the first Hindi novelist to win International Booker Prize

    Ukraines Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of carrying 'genocide' in Donbas, 10 updates

    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy accuses Russia of carrying 'genocide' in Donbas | 10 updates

    What UK minister Rishi Sunak proposed for struggling families amid high inflation

    What UK minister Rishi Sunak proposed for ‘struggling families’ amid high inflation

    Yes Russia-Ukraine war is on but China 'most serious long-term challenge', says US

    Yes, Russia-Ukraine war is on but China 'most serious long-term challenge', says US

    9 lions, facing starvation at Ukrainian zoo in Odesa rescued from Russian President Putin's wrath snt

    9 lions, facing starvation at Ukrainian zoo, rescued from Putin's wrath

    Recent Stories

    Why is Lionel Messi not happy with Joan Laporta constant comments?-ayh

    Why is Lionel Messi not happy with Joan Laporta's constant comments?

    6 hot pics of Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan who was rumoured to work with Salman Khan drb

    6 hot pics of Malayalam beauty Malavika Mohanan who was rumoured to work with Salman Khan

    Rs 2000 notes now 1.6% of total currency notes in circulation

    Rs 2000 notes now 1.6% of total currency notes in circulation

    5 reasons why you should watch Malayalam film Aavasavyuham drb

    5 reasons why you should watch Malayalam film 'Aavasavyuham'

    Babar Azam has been phenomenal in all three formats - Dinesh Karthik-ayh

    'Babar Azam has been phenomenal in all three formats' - Dinesh Karthik

    Recent Videos

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon
    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon