German surfer creates Guinness World Record by riding on 86-Feet wave; watch his video

A video of a German surfer Sebastian Steudtner, set a new world record by riding on an 86-foot wave in Portugal. The video of him surfing will leave you stunned.

We all know that the Guinness World Records Instagram page shares ultimate record-breaking videos and accomplishments. The prestigious platform documents a wide range of titles achieved by people worldwide. These videos are exciting to watch and inspire social media users for sure.

One such video of German surfer Sebastian Steudtner who created the Guinness World Record by riding on the most significant high-tide wave, was posted on their handle recently. In the caption, GWR mentioned the details of the achievement. The ride gained the Biggest Tow Award at the 2021 Red Bull Big Wave Awards.

The Guinness World Record officially announced the feet during a special certificate ceremony. The affair was conducted at the renowned lighthouse in Praia do Norte in Portugal, which overlooks the record-breaking waves.

The video which shows Sebastian Steudtner's outstanding record features the same lighthouse. In 2017, the German surfer had smashed the earlier record set by Rodrigo Koxa. So far, the 37-year-old Sebastian Steudtner has won the World Surf League’s Big Wave Award thrice in 2010, 2015 and 2021.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 19,500 likes and many reactions from the netizens. A user commented, "The camera man too deserves this achievement." Another person commented, "You are great."

According to the information given by the Guinness World Record, Sebastian Steudtner has spent his life chasing the waves. When he was 13-year-old, he chose to move to Hawaii to seek a career in surfing.

Talking about his achievement, Sebastian Steudtner stated that "it feels amazing". Maya Gabeira holds the record for the largest wave surfed (unlimited) – female. In 2020, Gabeira smashed her record by riding a 22.4-metre wave at the Praia do Norte on the coast of Nazare. Watch the video.

