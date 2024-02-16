NGT raises alarm over fluoride contamination in Delhi's groundwater

A report submitted to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by the Delhi government reveals that groundwater samples from 58 tubewells in Delhi have surpassed permissible fluoride limits. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) collected samples from 1,256 tubewells across the city following NGT directives

Groundwater samples obtained from 58 tubewells in Delhi have surpassed the permissible limits of fluoride, as per a report submitted by the Delhi government to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) collected these samples from 1,256 tubewells across the capital following NGT directives.

In a statement to the Rajya Sabha on December 4 last year, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Bishweswar Tudu, highlighted the detection of arsenic in groundwater in parts of 230 districts across 25 states, and fluoride in 469 districts across 27 states.

The NGT, noting the acknowledgment by the Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) regarding the high concentrations of arsenic and fluoride in groundwater without effective measures, issued notices to 28 states, Union territories, CGWA, and the environment ministry in December.

Per the Delhi government's response, groundwater samples from 56 tubewells in Narela and Bawana in northwest Delhi showed excessive fluoride content, with 33 exceeding permissible limits. Additionally, 11 out of 70 tubewells in Najafgarh Zone and Nangloi contained higher-than-permitted fluoride levels.

High fluoride concentrations were also detected in samples from tubewells in North Delhi, Northeast Delhi, West Delhi, and Southwest Delhi. However, samples from Central Delhi and South Delhi remained within acceptable limits.

The Delhi government informed the NGT that DJB has implemented precautionary measures, directing its maintenance divisions to either halt supply from such tubewells or utilize the water for non-drinking purposes.

Furthermore, the city government requested additional time from the NGT to evaluate arsenic concentrations in samples from tubewells in the capital.

Fluoride in groundwater occurs naturally due to various factors, with minimal amounts being beneficial for dental health. However, elevated concentrations may lead to dental issues and other health concerns.

Similarly, arsenic contamination, particularly prevalent in states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam, poses severe health risks upon long-term ingestion. The Bureau of Indian Standards has set stringent limits for arsenic in water to safeguard public health.