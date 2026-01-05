The National Green Tribunal has issued notice to UP and other authorities over a plea alleging illegal tree felling, encroachments, and unauthorised constructions in ecologically sensitive areas of Agra, including around the Taj Mahal.

Directing the State of Uttar Pradesh and other authorities to respond to serious allegations of environmental violations, the National Green Tribunal, Principal Bench, on December 23, 2025, issued notice in a plea alleging illegal felling of trees, encroachments, and unauthorised constructions in ecologically sensitive areas of Agra, particularly around the Taj Mahal and along the Agra-Gwalior Highway.

A Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel observed that the original application raises "substantial issues relating to compliance of environmental norms." The Tribunal directed the concerned respondents to file their replies within four weeks and listed the matter for further hearing on March 12, 2026.

Specific Allegations in the Plea

The plea, filed by Jagan Prasad Tehriya, alleges that the Agra Development Authority has undertaken construction of kiosks, paved pathways and brick-cement structures inside the 100-200-year-old Shahjahan Park, located between the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort. It is claimed that construction activity involved digging of pits close to the roots of century-old trees, resulting in destruction of green cover and disturbance to the habitat of birds and butterflies.

The applicant also alleged that the Agra Municipal Corporation is raising a concrete "selfie point" structure on a designated green belt ahead of Madhu Nagar on Gwalior Road. Further accusations include indiscriminate tree cutting and illegal constructions by private individuals along the mandatory green belt on both sides of the highway from the 509 Army Base Workshop to Saiya, as well as alleged tree felling without requisite permissions during metro construction works.

Supreme Court Precedent Invoked

During the hearing, the applicant relied on a Supreme Court order dated May 1, 2025, passed in M.C. Mehta v. Union of India, contending that within a five-kilometre aerial radius of the Taj Mahal, prior permission of the Supreme Court is mandatory for tree felling, irrespective of the number of trees involved. Photographs were also placed on record to support claims of damage to trees and green cover.

Procedural Orders Issued by Tribunal

The Tribunal allowed the applicant's oral request to implead the Agra Development Authority as a party to the proceedings and directed amendment of the memo of parties. Notices have been accepted on behalf of several respondents, while directions were issued for service upon the remaining respondents, including the newly added authority.