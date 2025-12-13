The NGT has ordered the Uttarakhand Chief Secretary to personally oversee the Ganga floodplain demarcation, a task delayed for two years. The tribunal expressed concern over inaction and excuses like lack of funds, ordering a report in eight weeks.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand to personally oversee and resolve long-pending issues relating to the demarcation of the Ganga river floodplain, expressing concern over delays that have persisted for nearly two years despite repeated assurances to the Tribunal. The direction came while hearing a plea alleging the construction of residential apartments in Kankhal, Haridwar, within the floodplain of the river Ganga, leading to environmental concerns and potential pollution.

NGT Cites Two-Year Delay and Inconsistent Approach

The Tribunal recalled that under the River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Authorities Order, 2016, floodplains are required to be demarcated based on the 1:100-year highest flood level. The Bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, noted that while other Ganga-basin States have adopted a uniform, more precise method of using a one-metre contour for floodplain demarcation, Uttarakhand has lagged behind.

Earlier, the State informed the Tribunal that it would complete the exercise within six months, but no tangible progress has been made to date. During the hearing, the Executive Engineer of the Irrigation Division, Haridwar, appeared virtually and submitted that the work could not proceed due to the non-allocation of funds. The Tribunal observed that this difficulty had not been disclosed earlier when commitments were made before the court, and also flagged inconsistencies in the State's approach regarding whether demarcation would be done using a one-metre contour or a one-metre digital elevation model (DEM) .

Chief Secretary Directed to Oversee Process, Ensure Funds

Taking a measured but firm view, the Tribunal said the prolonged inaction has affected public interest and environmental governance. It therefore impleaded the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand as a party and directed him to examine the entire matter, ensure that lack of funds does not stall statutory obligations, and initiate appropriate action against officers responsible for the delay.

The Chief Secretary has been asked to complete this exercise within eight weeks and place an action-taken report before the Tribunal. The matter will be taken up again on February 23, 2026. (ANI)