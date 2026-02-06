The National Green Tribunal directed the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to immediately intercept untreated sewage from eight JJ clusters flowing into the Barapula drain and provide single discharge points for treatment by the Delhi Jal Board.

The direction came from the Principal Bench on February 3 while hearing an Application titled Shamsher Singh vs Govt. of NCT of Delhi & Ors. The Tribunal allowed an interlocutory application filed by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) seeking directions to DUSIB to undertake joint action to trap sewage at the source and divert it to sewer networks.

Coordinated Action Sought by DJB

DJB informed the bench that untreated sewage from eight JJ clusters is currently being discharged into the Barapula drain. It proposed installing modular Decentralised Sewage Treatment Plants (DSTPs) at the discharge points, but said the plan requires cooperation from DUSIB. DUSIB, appearing virtually through counsel, stated that it was not opposing the prayer made by DJB.

Tribunal Orders Immediate Interception

Taking note of this submission, the Tribunal allowed the application and directed DUSIB to undertake immediate action in terms of the relief sought. The Tribunal specifically directed DUSIB to ensure physical interception and trapping of sewage from the JJ clusters and to provide single discharge points so that DJB can divert the waste into sewer lines and set up modular treatment units.

Progress Reports and Next Hearing

The bench also noted that DUSIB had earlier not placed its stand on record despite opportunities and asked it to act expeditiously on DJB's proposal. DJB informed the Tribunal that the modular DSTPs are likely to be set up within six months.

The Tribunal directed both DJB and DUSIB to file status and progress reports at least one week before the next hearing. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 15. (ANI)