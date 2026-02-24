Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the racial abuse of three Arunachali women in Delhi. He assured Arunachal CM Pema Khandu of stringent action, confirming an FIR has been filed and the accused will be apprehended swiftly.

Union Minister for Development of the Northeastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday condemned the racial abuse against Arunachali women in New Delhi, stating that the Centre would not tolerate such incidents. Scindia said that he spoke with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who has assured him of stringent action in the case. The Union Minister said that an FIR has been filed into the incident.

In an X post, the Union Minister said, "Deeply disturbed by the racial harassment faced by three young women from Arunachal Pradesh in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. A minor residential issue escalating into abuse and intimidation rooted in prejudice is profoundly shameful."

"Spoke with CM of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu ji, and took up the matter with the Commissioner of Delhi Police. Have sought immediate and stringent action. An FIR has been registered, and I am assured the accused will be apprehended swiftly. Any injustice against our brothers and sisters from the Northeast will not be tolerated. Their safety and dignity are paramount to us," he added.

Incident in Malviya Nagar

The incident occurred on the afternoon of February 20, when three women, residing as tenants in an apartment complex in Malviya Nagar, were overseeing electrical installation work in their flat. As an electrician began drilling, dust from the construction allegedly filtered down into the premises of the neighbours living below. This minor environmental grievance quickly turned into a volatile confrontation.

The complainants alleged mental harassment and humiliation, though no physical injuries were reported. The police will take further legal action as per the law.

FIR Registered, Accused Identified

The case was registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station in South Delhi against two residents for allegedly racially abusing and criminally intimidating three women tenants from the North-Eastern region, police said.

The FIR at PS Malviya Nagar has been registered under BNS Section 79 (Word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), Section 351(2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation), Section 196 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and Section 3(5) (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.)

The accused have been identified as Harsh Singh and his wife Ruby Jain, residents of Malviya Nagar.

Political Leaders Demand Action

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Arunachal Pradesh CM confirmed that he has personally spoken with the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused individuals who are currently on the run. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also condemned the incident. (ANI)