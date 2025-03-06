NGO registration in India: Know process, requirements and legal framework

Non-governmental organizations play a vital role in social change. This article explains how to start, register, and successfully run an NGO in India.

Non-governmental organizations serve as a crucial link between the government and society, striving to bring about change in areas where government policies are not fully effective. Sulabh International has played a key role in the cleanliness campaign in the country for decades. Similarly, many NGOs in the country play a vital role in empowering women through groups. Prime Minister Modi has also praised self-help groups on stage. The Indian government is also assisting NGOs and such groups that contribute to the country's development.

If you also want to start an NGO for social service purposes (how to start an NGO), this requires a proper process and registration. In this article, let's learn in detail what is the process of forming an NGO in India and how registration is done.

What is a Non-Governmental Organization and Why is it Needed? (What is an NGO and Why is it Necessary)

A non-governmental organization is an independent organization that works to fulfill social, environmental, cultural, or educational objectives. Millions of NGOs in India are working for the betterment of society in various fields.

- The government alone cannot solve all social problems.

- They empower the weaker sections of society.

-Promote education, health, and environmental awareness.

- Providing social services effectively at the local level.

Types of NGOs in India

There are mainly three types of NGOs in India:

1. Religious: This is for religious, social and charitable works.

2. Community: It functions as a group and its purpose is to promote education, art, science and social work.

3. Section 8 Company: This is for non-profit organizations. They reinvest any profits in social work.

What do you need to do to start an NGO?

1. Set goals and objectives:

First, you need to determine what purpose your NGO will serve. It was created for education, health, women's empowerment, child development, environment or any other social work. Once the purpose of your NGO is decided, you have crossed half the distance.

2. Decide on the name and structure of the NGO:

Every NGO has a name. You have to decide on a name too. This NGO is registered under this name. Decide whether your NGO will function as a trust, society or Section 8 company.

3. Select members:

An NGO requires a minimum of 3-7 members. Members should have clear information about their role and responsibilities.

NGO Registration Process

It is necessary to register an NGO to be officially recognized. The following procedure is followed for registration:

1. Trust Registration

Trust registration is done under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. Documents required for this:

- Trust deed

- List of trustees

- PAN card and Aadhaar card

- Registration fee

2. Society Registration

Society registration is done under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. Documents required for this:

- Memorandum of Association (Memorandum of Association)

- Rules & Regulations

- List of at least 7 members

- Address proof of members

3. Section 8 Company Registration

Section 8 company is registered under the Companies Act, 2013. Documents required for this:

- PAN card and Aadhaar card of directors

- MOA (Memorandum of Association) and AOA (Articles of Association)

- Proof of registered office

Where to Register (Where NGO is Registered)

NGOs are registered in the Registrar of Companies Associations in the Indian states. You have to apply for this online. To register NGOs, fees have to be submitted along with the required documents. You will get a receipt after paying the fee. After this, if everything is found correct in the investigation, you will be given the NGO registration certificate. Registered NGOs are renewed every three to five years.

Major NGOs in India and their functions

1. Sulabh International: It has been striving for cleanliness for decades. Public toilets were constructed across the country under the Sulabh NGO founded by the late Bindeshwar Pathak.

2. Goonj: Actively involved in recycling old clothes and rural development.

3. Akshaya Patra Foundation: Works to provide mid-day meals in schools.

4. Help Age India: Works for the care and support of senior citizens.

5. Smile Foundation: Contributes to education and health services.

Challenges and Solutions Faced by NGOs

1. Financial Challenges: Lack of funds is a major problem for NGOs. The solution to this is to get support from CSR funds and government schemes.

2. Legal Hurdles: Many NGOs face problems in registration and operation due to lack of proper legal guidance. It is necessary to seek advice from experts.

3. Lack of Public Awareness: Social media and digital platforms can be used effectively to increase awareness in the society.

Tips for Running a Successful NGO

1. Strong Leadership: Efficient leadership is key to the success of an NGO.

2. Engagement with the Local Community: Maintaining contact with people and understanding their problems.

3. Use Social Media: Use social media effectively to create awareness and reach donors.

4. Maintain Transparency: Prioritize financial transparency and reporting.

