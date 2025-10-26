A packed week lies ahead with Vice President's visit to Seychelles, Piyush Goyal's Brussels trip to push India-EU trade talks. Amit Shah's deep-sea fishing initiative, Bharat Rice Conference, volatile gold markets also highlight the week's agenda.

From Vice President CP Radhakrishnan’s first foreign visit to Seychelles and JNU student polls to Amit Shah’s deep-sea fishing vessel launch and Piyush Goyal’s Brussels trade talks, the upconing week will be packed with key political, economic and cultural events. Meanwhile, gold markets brace for volatility, and BSF’s Indian dog breeds will shine at the Ekta Diwas Parade in Gujarat. Here's a brief:

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan Begins First Overseas Visit to Seychelles

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan arrived in Seychelles on Sunday for a two-day official visit, which is his first international trip since taking office in September 2025. He will attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Patrick Herminie and address the Indian community. The visit reflects India’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its partnership with Indian Ocean nations.

JNUSU Polls 2025: Nomination Filing Begins on October 27 for November 4 Elections

The process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections for 2025-26 begins Monday, with candidates filing their nominations for the November 4 polls. Campaigning is gaining pace on campus. The election committee had distributed nomination forms on October 25, and submissions will take place from 9:30 am to 5 pm on October 27.

Assam, Meghalaya, Telangana Join as State Partners for Bharat International Rice Conference 2025

The governments of Assam, Meghalaya, and Telangana have partnered with the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) as state partners for the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, on October 30-31. The event will highlight sustainable practices, innovation, and farmer empowerment across India’s rice sector.

Amit Shah to Distribute Deep-Sea Fishing Vessels in Mumbai Under Cooperative Scheme

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will distribute advanced deep-sea fishing vessels to cooperatives in Mumbai on Monday under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The ceremony, to be held at Mazagon Dock, marks a major milestone in cooperative-led marine development. Each vessel is valued at Rs 1.2 crore.

Piyush Goyal to Visit Brussels for Key Talks to Push India-EU Trade Deal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will visit Brussels from October 27 to 28 to meet EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic. The visit aims to give political momentum to the long-pending India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks as both sides move closer to finalising a comprehensive and balanced deal.

Gold Prices May Face Volatility Ahead of Global Policy Events, Say Experts

Analysts expect gold prices to fluctuate this week as investors await major central bank decisions and global political meetings. The US Federal Reserve’s policy outcome, the ECB’s review, and the Trump-Xi meeting in South Korea are likely to influence gold’s trajectory. Traders anticipate cautious trading amid rising uncertainty.

BSF's Indian Dog Breeds to March in Ekta Diwas Parade in Gujarat

A special BSF contingent featuring only Indian breed dogs will join the Ekta Diwas Parade in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on October 31. The parade honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. The event will include dog-training demonstrations, celebrating India’s ‘Vocal for Local’ push and PM Modi’s vision to promote indigenous breeds.

