Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for New Year's Eve 2026. Restrictions on vehicular movement around Connaught Place will begin at 7 PM on Dec 31. Authorities have detailed parking spots and advised using public transport.

The New Year's Eve in Delhi will be celebrated with great enthusiasm. Large numbers of people are expected to visit the Connaught Place area to celebrate the eve of the New Year 2026. Delhi Traffic Police has made special traffic arrangements for the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place, New Delhi.

Special road diversions and parking restrictions will take effect across Delhi this New Year's Eve as authorities prepare for a surge in holiday traffic. The Traffic Police have identified key hotspots with high congestion risk and deployed additional personnel to ensure smooth movement near popular markets and celebration venues.

Traffic Restrictions in Connaught Place

The following restrictions shall be imposed from 07.00 PM onwards on 31.12.2025 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of the New Year Celebrations. It will apply to all private and public transport vehicles.

No vehicle shall be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond (i) R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozeshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place.

No vehicular traffic shall be allowed in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those that are carrying valid Passes.

Parking Arrangements (For Connaught Place)

Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place: - (i) Near Gole Dak Khana on:- (a) Kali Bari Marg (b) Pt. Pant Marg (c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road, behind AIR. Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House. (iv) Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area. (v) Near Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road &Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj. (vi) Near K.G. Marg-Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as K.G. Marg towards C-Hexagon. (vii) Near R/A Bengali market - on Babar Road and Tansen Marg (viii) Near Windsor Place, Rajender Prasad Raisina Road (ix) Near Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and R K Ashram Road. (x) Near R/A Buta Singh on Jantar Mantar Road, Raisina Road.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on a first-come, first-served basis. Unauthorised parked vehicles shall be towed away and prosecuted.

Access to New Delhi Railway Station

From South

Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

R/A GPO- Kali Bari Marg- Mandir Marg- Rani Jhansi Road- R/A Jhande Walan- Desh Bandhu Gupta Road.

R/A Windsor Place- Ferozeshah Road- Mandi House- 'W' Point- 'A' Point- DDU Marg- Bhav Bhuti Marg.

Entry from Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. Motorists can take the Second Entry Gate on the Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Pahar Ganj-Shiela Cinema or via Ajmeri Gate-J.L.N. Marg, via B.S.Z. Marg - Delhi Gate - J.L.N. Marg.

Old Delhi Railway Station is not affected.

Suggested Alternative Routes

For North-South movement

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes available for North-South directions. Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice versa via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Panchkuiyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

For East- West movement

Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road.

Restrictions on vehicles on New Year's Eve at India Gate

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements, at and around India Gate, for the regulation of traffic, both pedestrian and vehicular.

In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted from the following places: Q-POINT R/A MLNP R/A SUNHERI MASJID R/A MAR-JANPATH RAJPATH RAFI MARG R/A WINDSOR PLACE R/A RAJINDRA PRASAD ROAD-JANPATH KG MARG-FEROZESHAH ROAD R/A MANDI HOUSE W-POINT MATHURA ROAD-PURANA QILA ROAD MATHURA ROAD-SHER SHAH ROAD SBM-ZAKIR HUSSAIN MARG SBM-PANDARA ROAD

Visitors are advised to use public transport due to a shortage of parking at India Gate.

General Advisory

In view of a large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo, which is expected to cause congestion on Mathura Road, the General Public/Motorists are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan.

Commuters are requested to avoid or bypass the above-mentioned roads, if possible, and to use public transport to ensure a safe journey. We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards alleviating traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period.

People travelling to ISBT/Railway Stations/Airports are advised to plan their travel with sufficient time.

The general public and motorists are advised to be patient, observe traffic rules and road discipline, follow the directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and stay updated through the Delhi Traffic Police Website.