President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her best wishes to citizens across the country and Indians living abroad on the occasion of the New Year, calling it a time for renewed energy, positive change and collective responsibility towards nation-building. https://x.com/rashtrapatibhvn/status/2006552626465574972

In a post shared on X, the President said that the New Year symbolises fresh beginnings and offers an opportunity for reflection and setting new resolutions. She urged citizens to strengthen their commitment to national development, social harmony and environmental protection. "On the joyous occasion of the New Year, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both at home and abroad. The New Year symbolises new energy and positive change. It is also an opportunity for introspection and new resolutions. In this New Year, let us further refine our commitment to national development, social harmony, and environmental protection. May the year 2026 bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to all of you and reinvigorate our resolve to build a strong and bright India," she posted a message on X.

PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Extend Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended New Year greetings to the nation, wishing everyone an excellent 2026. In a message shared on X, the Prime Minister expressed hope that the year ahead would bring good health and prosperity to all. He said he prays for success in people's efforts and fulfilment in all that they do. The Prime Minister also prayed for peace and happiness in society, extending his best wishes for harmony and well-being as the country enters the new year.

Earlier, Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi also took to X to wish people a happy New Year 2026, expressing hope that the year would bring good health, happiness, and success to everyone.

Nationwide Celebrations Mark New Year

Across India, the New Year 2026 was welcomed with fireworks, prayers and public gatherings. Cities, hill towns and religious centres witnessed celebrations as people marked the occasion with family and friends. (ANI)