Delhi Police have put in place extensive security and preventive arrangements across the national capital ahead of the New Year 2026, with a special focus on high-footfall areas, traffic management, and law and order enforcement, officials said on Wednesday. Senior officers, including six Assistant Commissioners of Police and one Additional DCP, are closely supervising the arrangements on the ground.

Traffic Management and Advisory

Speaking about preparations, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said that strict measures have been implemented to ensure public safety during the celebrations. "We have issued an advisory in which we have granted passes to those restaurants where New Year's parties will be held... If there is a traffic violation, we will take action against it. We urge the public to celebrate the New Year but follow traffic rules and not drive under the influence of alcohol... The police are continuously patrolling here... We have created about 14 parking spaces," he told ANI.

West District's Multi-Layered Security Plan

Meanwhile, the West District Police have rolled out an elaborate multi-layered security plan involving intensive deployment and preventive action. According to officials, 1,469 police personnel have been deployed across the district, including two companies of outside force, to ensure smooth celebrations and public safety.

Preventive Actions

"As part of preventive action taken over the last 48 hours, police have arrested 697 persons under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), bound down 1,252 individuals under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act, and impounded 146 vehicles under Section 66 of the Act," the release said.

Surveillance in High-Footfall Areas

Special surveillance has been put in place across high-footfall areas such as Rajouri Garden, Tilak Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hari Nagar, Janakpuri and Punjabi Bagh, where large crowds are expected at restaurants, pubs and clubs. The release stated to ensure effective monitoring and a quick response at crowded markets and other sensitive locations, multiple security measures have been put in place, including the deployment of machan morchas (elevated pickets), special pickets and barricades.

Deployment and Patrolling Measures

In addition, extensive deployment and patrolling measures are being carried out through motorcycle and scooty patrols, emergency response vehicles (ERVs), foot patrolling, and nakabandi at key points. Police are also conducting strict anti-drink-and-drive enforcement and closely monitoring noise pollution to maintain law and order during the celebrations.

Personnel and Resource Deployment

The security deployment includes 39 Inspectors, 296 upper subordinates (SIs and ASIs), and 1,126 lower subordinates (head constables and constables). In addition, 36 motorcycle patrols, 12 emergency response vehicles and 72 pickets or checkpoints have been positioned at vulnerable and crowded locations.

Enforcement and Inspections

Police are also conducting rigorous inspections of hotels, restaurants, and pubs to ensure compliance with permitted operating hours and noise pollution regulations. Anti-drunk-driving campaigns are being conducted across the district to prevent accidents and ensure road safety.

Police Appeal for Responsible Celebrations

Appealing to the public, West District Police urged citizens to celebrate responsibly, follow traffic rules, and cooperate with law enforcement. "West District Police appeals to all citizens to celebrate the New Year responsibly, peacefully and in accordance with the law. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the police, follow traffic and safety norms, and immediately inform the police in case of any emergency or suspicious activity. West District Police remains fully alert and committed to ensuring safety, security and public order during the New Year festivities," the release said. (ANI)