Devotees, including locals and tourists, thronged Shimla's revered Jakhu Hanuman Temple to offer prayers on New Year's Day 2026. They sought blessings for a peaceful and prosperous year, with many expressing hopes for a positive start to the year.

From early morning, devotees gathered at the temple to mark the first day of the year with prayers, wishing for peace, prosperity, and well-being. Both locals and tourists were seen offering prayers and expressing hope for a positive and auspicious year ahead.

Priest Highlights Temple's Significance

Speaking to ANI, Ram Lal Sharma, a senior priest at Jakhu Hanuman Temple, highlighted the shrine's religious and historical importance. Extending New Year greetings, he said that with the start of 2026, they pray that the wishes of all devotees are fulfilled and that there is happiness and prosperity everywhere.

Sharma explained that the Jakhu Hanuman Temple holds immense significance in Hindu mythology. "This is a very ancient temple. It is believed that during the Treta Yuga, when Lord Hanuman was carrying the Sanjeevani mountain to save Lakshman during the Ram-Ravana war, he paused here after hearing the name of Lord Ram being chanted by a sage engaged in deep meditation. Later, a saint received a divine vision, following which the idol of Lord Hanuman was established at this site," he said.

He added that devotees from far-off places visit the temple every year, especially on New Year, with deep faith to seek blessings and fulfil their wishes.

Devotees Share Hopes for the New Year

Among the devotees was resident Neelam Bhatia, who told ANI that she visited the temple to seek blessings for a peaceful and prosperous year. "We came to the temple to take blessings so that the New Year is auspicious for everyone. We pray for prosperity and peace in every household. That is why we first came to Jakhu Temple to offer prayers," she said.

Tourist Harman from Chandigarh said he chose to begin the New Year by offering prayers at the temple. "We have come to Shimla and visited the Hanuman Temple to bow our heads and pray so that the New Year is good for everyone," he told ANI.

Another tourist from Chandigarh, Tinku, said he had not visited the temple in a long time. "We came to the Jakhu main temple on the New Year to have darshan of Lord Hanuman. After a long time, I have come here. We pray for happiness and peace, especially for our children, so that the New Year is good for everyone. We have come with friends to seek blessings," he said.

Visitor Sanjeev Sharma from Delhi said he visits Shimla every year because he also lives there, and makes a point of starting the New Year with prayers at Jakhu Temple. "We stay in Shimla every year and always come to Jakhu Temple on New Year's Day. We want to begin the year from here. The first prayer of the morning is offered here. Fame and wealth come on their own, but we pray to become a good human being. We wish happiness and peace for everyone," Sanjeev told ANI. (ANI)