Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled the Seed Act 2026, a new law to replace the 1966 legislation. It will establish a nationwide traceability system with QR codes on seed packets to ensure quality, prevent fraud, and protect farmers.

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Friday called the proposed Seed Act, 2026, a historic step aimed at ensuring farmers' protection, seed quality and transparency across the system, a release said. The Centre is set to table the Seed Act 2026 in the Budget Session to replace the 1966 legislation.

Ensuring Seed Quality and Traceability

Responding to media queries, Chouhan said a nationwide seed traceability system will now be established. "Farmers will now know the complete story of every seed. We have tried to create a system through which it can be known where the seed was produced, which dealer supplied it and who sold it," he said.

Every seed packet will carry a QR code, which, when scanned, will allow farmers to access complete information about its origin. This will not only prevent the sale of fake or substandard seeds, but will also enable swift action against those responsible if such seeds enter the market, the release stated.

The Union Minister said once traceability is implemented, fake or poor-quality seeds will be identified immediately. "Inferior seeds will not come into the system, and even if they do, they will be caught. Those who supply such seeds will be penalised," he said. This will put an end to the arbitrary practices of companies and dealers who mislead farmers.

Mandatory Registration for Seed Companies

Chouhan said every seed company will now have to be registered, making it clear which companies are authorised to operate. "Details of registered companies will be available, and no unauthorised seller will be allowed to sell seeds," he said. This will eliminate fake companies from the market and ensure that farmers receive seeds only from credible sources.

Protecting Traditional Seed Practices

According to the press release, the Union Minister also dispelled concerns that the new law would impose restrictions on traditional seeds used by farmers. "Farmers can sow their own seeds and share seeds with other farmers. The traditional system of seed exchange at the local level will continue without any problem," he said.

He cited the example of rural areas where farmers exchange seeds during sowing and return them later with an additional quantity, adding that such practices will remain unaffected.

Stricter Penalties for Offenders

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there will be zero tolerance for negligence in seed quality. "Earlier, the penalty was up to Rs 500. Now, there is a proposal to impose a fine of up to Rs 30 lakh, and if someone deliberately commits an offence, there will also be a provision for punishment," he said. While acknowledging that not all companies are at fault, he stressed that those who cheat farmers will face strict action.

Comprehensive Evaluation Mechanism

The minister said the Seed Act has provisions at three levels: the public sector (Indian Council of Agricultural Research, agricultural universities and Krishi Vigyan Kendras), domestic companies that produce high-quality seeds, and a proper evaluation mechanism for foreign seeds. "Seeds imported from abroad will be approved only after thorough testing and evaluation. Our public institutions and domestic private sector will be strengthened so that quality seeds reach farmers," the Union Minister said.

Boosting Farmer Awareness

On the issue of lack of awareness among farmers, Chouhan said initiatives such as the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan' have been launched to ensure scientists, officials and progressive farmers reach villages to spread awareness. He said all 731 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) across the country will play a key role in educating farmers about seed quality, seed selection and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Centre-State Cooperation and Vision

Chouhan said the existing Seed Act of 1966 belonged to an era without advanced technology or data systems. "We are now bringing a modern law based on traceability, digital records and accountability, so that no farmer is cheated in the future," he said.

Addressing concerns that the new law could dilute states' powers, the Union Minister said, "Agriculture is a state subject. The rights of state governments will remain intact. The Centre will only coordinate, and the law will be implemented with the cooperation of states," he said.

He added that the government's objective is to ensure that every farmer has access to quality seeds. "Good companies will be encouraged, and those who do wrong will face strict action. That is the essence of this law," he said. He added that through the Seed Act 2026, the government is taking a decisive step towards providing farmers with safe, reliable and productive seeds, strengthening trust and boosting agricultural productivity across the country, the press release said. (ANI)