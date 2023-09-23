New Parliament is like Modi Marriot; Better use would be found for it after regime change in 2024: Congress

The Congress party has expressed strong criticism of the new Parliament building, asserting that it undermines the essential bonds necessary for effective parliamentary operations. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlights design flaws in the new Parliament.

The Congress party on Saturday lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the new Parliament building, claiming that the new building weakens the bonding needed to make the Parliament run effectively. In fact, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh has even suggested that a better use would be found for the new Parliament building after regime change in 2024.

Taking to micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Ramesh said that the new Parliament building has undeniably materialized the Prime Minister's vision with remarkable precision. "It should be called the Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot. After four days, what I saw was the death of confabulations and conversations -- both inside the two Houses and in the lobbies. If architecture can kill democracy, the PM has already succeeded even without rewriting the Constitution," he said.

Further listing the flaws in the new Parliament building, he said: "Binoculars are needed to see each other since the halls are simply not cozy or compact. The old Parliament building not only had a certain aura but it facilitated conversations. It was easy to walk between Houses, the Central Hall, and the corridors."

"This new one weakens the bonding needed to make the running of Parliament a success. Quick coordination between the two Houses is now exceedingly cumbersome. In the old building, if you were lost, you would find your way back again since it was circular. In the new building, if you lose your way, you are lost in a maze," he said, adding, "The old building gave you a sense of space and openness while the new one is almost claustrophobic."

He further said, "The sheer joy of simply hanging out in Parliament has disappeared. I used to look forward to going to the old building. The new complex is painful and agonising. I am sure many of my colleagues across party lines feel the same. I have also heard from the staff in the Secretariat that the design of the new building has not considered the various functionalities required to help them do their work. This is what happens when no consultations are done with the people who will use the building."