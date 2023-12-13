New Madhya Pradesh CM's first orders are to ban unregulated use of loudspeakers, meat sales in public (WATCH)

Mohan Yadav swiftly implemented a ban on the unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious and public spaces, along with restrictions on open meat sales. The ban focuses on controlling loudspeaker use within permissible decibel limits and designated times, with compliant usage exempt from penalties.

Madhya Pradesh's newly-appointed Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, wasted no time in implementing new measures upon taking office. Yadav issued a ban on the "unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public areas" and also imposed restrictions on the open sale of meat. The ban specifically targets the "unregulated and uncontrolled use of loudspeakers," with an emphasis on allowing regular and controlled usage within permissible decibel limits and designated times. The order clarified that compliant loudspeakers operating within legal parameters would not face any consequences.

Mohan Yadav, a three-time BJP MLA and the leader of the BJP legislature party was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The oath of office was administered by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, Bhopal. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, and Yadav's predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

At 58 years old, Yadav is the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the fourth OBC (Other Backward Classes) Chief Minister from the BJP since 2003, following Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His appointment marks the end of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's significant political influence in the state, where he dominated for almost two decades.

Yadav's unexpected elevation to the CM position is viewed as a strategic move by the BJP to garner support from the numerically significant OBC community, which constitutes over 48% of Madhya Pradesh's population. This move is particularly significant as the BJP aims to strengthen its OBC voter base in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for next year.