Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    New Madhya Pradesh CM's first orders are to ban unregulated use of loudspeakers, meat sales in public (WATCH)

    Mohan Yadav swiftly implemented a ban on the unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious and public spaces, along with restrictions on open meat sales. The ban focuses on controlling loudspeaker use within permissible decibel limits and designated times, with compliant usage exempt from penalties. 

    New Madhya Pradesh CM's first orders are to ban unregulated use of loudspeakers and meat sales in public
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 8:16 PM IST

    Madhya Pradesh's newly-appointed Chief Minister, Mohan Yadav, wasted no time in implementing new measures upon taking office. Yadav issued a ban on the "unregulated use of loudspeakers in religious places and other public areas" and also imposed restrictions on the open sale of meat. The ban specifically targets the "unregulated and uncontrolled use of loudspeakers," with an emphasis on allowing regular and controlled usage within permissible decibel limits and designated times. The order clarified that compliant loudspeakers operating within legal parameters would not face any consequences.

    Mohan Yadav, a three-time BJP MLA and the leader of the BJP legislature party was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The oath of office was administered by Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, Bhopal. The event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J P Nadda, and Yadav's predecessor, Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    At 58 years old, Yadav is the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the fourth OBC (Other Backward Classes) Chief Minister from the BJP since 2003, following Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan. His appointment marks the end of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's significant political influence in the state, where he dominated for almost two decades.

    Yadav's unexpected elevation to the CM position is viewed as a strategic move by the BJP to garner support from the numerically significant OBC community, which constitutes over 48% of Madhya Pradesh's population. This move is particularly significant as the BJP aims to strengthen its OBC voter base in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for next year.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 8:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Parliament security breach: Congress move to politicise incident backfires, takes down Rahul Gandhi

    Parliament security breach: Congress move to politicise incident backfires, takes down Rahul Gandhi

    Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 outdated and obsolete laws gcw

    Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 outdated and obsolete laws

    Opinion Congress, corruption worth crores and laughable logics

    Viewpoint: Congress, corruption worth crores and laughable logics

    Explained What are coloured gas canisters, used during Parliament security breach?

    Explained: What are coloured gas canisters, used during Parliament security breach?

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah condemns shocking security breach at Parliament, calls for accountability

    Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah condemns shocking security breach at Parliament, calls for accountability

    Recent Stories

    football Pep Guardiola nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach osf

    Pep Guardiola nominated for the 2023 FIFA Best Men's Coach

    Parliament security breach: Congress move to politicise incident backfires, takes down Rahul Gandhi

    Parliament security breach: Congress move to politicise incident backfires, takes down Rahul Gandhi

    Parsley to thyme: 7 spices/herbs used to elevate taste of Soups ATG EAI

    Parsley to thyme: 7 spices/herbs used to elevate taste of Soups

    Carrot to Pomegranate: 7 fruit juices that are best for Skin ATG EAI

    Carrot to Pomegranate: 7 fruit juices that are best for Skin

    football Michael Owen's top 10 quotes: Wisdom from a Football legend osf

    Michael Owen's top 10 quotes: Wisdom from a Football legend

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon