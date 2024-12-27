New India's new Uttar Pradesh will provide new jobs along with economic growth: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a significant meeting on Thursday at his official residence to discuss employment generation. During the meeting, officials from various departments and institutional representatives presented potential opportunities and plans for creating jobs.

He also directed officials to seek the cooperation of subject matter experts to accelerate efforts toward achieving the state's vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy. This initiative, he noted, would enable the "New Uttar Pradesh" to play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth while creating abundant employment opportunities in line with the vision of "New India."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized that providing timely employment to the state's youth, based on their qualifications and skills, is a top priority for the government. He called for creation of maximum employment opportunities by leveraging local resources. The Chief Minister directed officials to enhance the effectiveness of skill development programs to encourage youth toward entrepreneurship. Additionally, he highlighted that the state government is working sector-wise to achieve its goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy.

Notably, to achieve this goal, work is being carried out across 10 sectors, with all state departments integrated into these sectors. The Chief Minister personally reviews the progress every three months, while the concerned ministers conduct monthly reviews. Additionally, the administrative heads of departments are required to review the work every 15 days.

The CM said that the work of creating a one trillion dollar economy is being monitored by the CM dashboard. He urged the representatives of various institutions to inspect the CM dashboard so that they can be made aware of the working style of the state government. The CM also stressed the need to take the help of subject experts in the direction of increasing the possibilities of employment generation and the work of one trillion dollar economy.

CM directs officials to increase number of UPSRTC buses and develop new routes

The Chief Minister stated that the sectors offering the most employment opportunities are medical, education, tourism, construction, and manufacturing, urging special focus on these areas. He also highlighted that the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 presents an excellent opportunity to showcase the state's image to the nation and the world. The Mahakumbh, a confluence of religion, spirituality, and culture, attracts global attention. The Chief Minister emphasized that discussions during the Mahakumbh should focus on employment, skill development, knowledge, and technology.

The Chief Minister stated further that this will provide a new direction for employment generation and progress towards achieving a $1 trillion economy. He emphasized the need to advance efforts in building super specialty hospitals in every district and accelerating the expansion of telemedicine services. Additionally, the CM instructed officials to increase the number of UPSRTC buses and develop new routes to enhance connectivity.

