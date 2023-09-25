AIADMK workers burst crackers in Chennai after party breaks all ties with BJP, NDA - WATCH

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy made the announcement following a unanimous resolution passed during a meeting of the party's MPs, MLAs, and district leaders at its Chennai headquarters.

In a significant political development, Tamil Nadu's AIADMK has officially severed its ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), just months before the upcoming national elections. The rift stemmed from controversial remarks made by the BJP's state leader, K Annamalai, which led to the AIADMK's decision to part ways with the alliance.

AIADMK supporters in Chennai were observed jubilantly setting off fireworks to commemorate their party's withdrawal from the alliance.

AIADMK Deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy made the announcement following a unanimous resolution passed during a meeting of the party's MPs, MLAs, and district leaders at its Chennai headquarters.

The news of this political breakup was met with celebrations among AIADMK supporters, marked by the bursting of firecrackers. In a final attempt to salvage their strained alliance, a meeting was held in Delhi on Saturday, where the AIADMK reiterated its demand for Annamalai to either apologize for his remarks concerning the late former Chief Minister CN Annadurai or be replaced by a "non-controversial leader."

Notably, Annadurai was a mentor to AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, further adding to the significance of this rift.

Last week, the AIADMK-BJP alliance teetered on the edge when D Jayakumar from the AIADMK remarked to reporters that "we will decide on the alliance before the election." He further criticized Annamalai, stating that he was unfit to be the BJP's state president and accused him of tarnishing the reputation of late leaders for personal gain.