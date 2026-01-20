A tourist bus caught fire in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Monday evening. The Delhi Fire Services reported receiving a call at 9:40 PM and dispatched three fire tenders to the location to extinguish the blaze. An investigation is now underway.

Fire Department Responds

Delhi Fire Services said, "A fire call was received by the fire department at around 9:40 PM about a tourist bus catching fire in the Shalimar Bagh area of Delhi. Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene. "Further investigation is underway". Further details are awaited. (ANI)