New charges against religious leader Yati Narsinghanand for assaulting journalist

The Dasna temple priest was already sent to 14 days of judicial custody in the Dharma Sansad hate speech case

Yati Narsinghanand has been charged with assaulting a journalist and a photographer after being outraged by a question they asked during an interview.

In the Dharam Sansad hate speech case, the Dasna temple priest was already sent to 14 days of judicial custody. The new charges on the Dasna temple lead priest were charged when a journalist filed a complaint, Haridwar city police station SHO Rakinder Singh Kathait said.

He said the journalist asked Narsinghanand a question on Sunday by which he felt offended and threatened to have the journalist and accompanying photographer beaten up.

The IPC sections imposed on him are 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 352 (punishment for assault or criminal force otherwise than on grave provocation) the officials said.

The controversial priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad has been arrested in connection with the Dharam Sansad case and charged under IPC sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Chief priest Yati Narsinghanand was the organizer of the meeting from December 17-19; he made remarks against the Muslim community in his speech. He was arrested on Saturday evening in Haridwar.

Already two FIRs were registered earlier in connection with the December 17-19 Dharam Sansad. The first is at the Haridwar Kotwali police station on December 23 and another on January 2.

FIR under the IPC sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups and acts prejudicial to harmony) and 295A. Total five people are named: Narsinghanand, Tyagi, and religious leaders Dharamdas Maharaj, Maa Annapurna Bharti and Sagar Sindhuuraj Maharaj.

The second FIR under IPC sections 153A and 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) refers to all the hate speeches at the Haridwar event and in days followed. It has named Tyagi and others.