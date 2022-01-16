  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dharam Sansad hate speech case: Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand held in Haridwar

    Uttarakhand police issued a public statement stating that Narsinghanand has been arrested in connection with a case pertaining to derogatory remarks against women.
     

    Dharam Sansad hate speech case: Religious leader Yati Narsinghanand held in Haridwar-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Haridwar, First Published Jan 16, 2022, 10:11 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Lucknow: Yati Narsinghanand - one of the religious leaders who organised an event – ‘Dharam Sansad’ in Haridwar last month that called for the genocide of Muslims, was arrested by the Haridwar police. This is the second arrest made by the Uttarakhand police in the hate speech case after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

    Yati Narsinghanand Giri (formerly Saraswati), militant Hindutva leader and mahamandaleshwar at the Juna Akhara has been arrested in Haridwar, according to Haridwar City SP Swatantra Kumar.

    Uttarakhand police issued a public statement stating that Narsinghanand has been arrested in connection with a case pertaining to derogatory remarks against women.

    Narsinghanand, the controversial priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, was on a hunger strike at Sarvanand Ghat in Haridwar protesting against the arrest of Tyagi. Calling it “injustice,” he had raised questions about the police action against Tyagi. “He was arrested because he was once a Muslim who converted to Hinduism. This is so that no other Muslim converts to Hinduism,” Narsinghanand had claimed.

    Also read: Haridwar hate speech: Jitendra Narayan Tyagi arrested in Dharam Sansad case

    Narsinghanand, the controversial priest of Dasna temple in Ghaziabad, was among the organisers of the event at Haridwar. He has often been in the news for provocative statements against certain communities.

    Rizvi, who converted to Hinduism and now calls himself Jitendra Tyagi, was the first arrest in the case. A former chairman of the UP Central Shia Waqf Board, Rizvi was booked for promoting enmity on grounds of religion.

    Narsinghanand is among more than 10 people named in the FIRs lodged over speeches that called for genocide and the use of arms against Muslims. Besides him and Tyagi, the police have also taken an interest in another religious leader Sadhvi Annapurna under immense pressure.

    According to sources, Narsinghanand had an “altercation” with a journalist who was allegedly manhandled. A senior police official said that based on the journalist’s complaint, another FIR was registered against Narsinghanand.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India completes 1 year of vaccine drive: Great strength to fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi-dnm

    India completes 1 year of vaccine drive: Great strength to fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi

    Manipur Election 2022 Election Commission extends ban on campaign rallies till January 22 gcw

    Election Commission extends ban on campaign rallies, roadshows till January 22

    UP Election 2022 Yogi Adityanath to contest polls from Gorakhpur gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP releases candidate list for 1st, 2nd phase; Yogi Adityanath to contest from Gorakhpur

    KT Rama Rao opens Telangana's door for Elon Musk, gets mocked on Twitter

    KTR opens Telangana's door for Elon Musk, gets mocked on Twitter

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    Republic Day celebrations to begin from January 23 every year: Sources

    Recent Stories

    Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia-ayh

    Novak Djokovic to be deported after losing visa appeal; faces 3-year ban from entering Australia

    India completes 1 year of vaccine drive: Great strength to fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi-dnm

    India completes 1 year of vaccine drive: Great strength to fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India kicks off in style to tame South Africa by 45 runs, netizens express delight-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India kicks off in style to tame South Africa by 45 runs, netizens express delight

    Delhi air quality improves narrowly, shows AQI at 301; remains in very poor category - ADT

    Delhi air quality improves narrowly, shows AQI at 301; remains in very poor category

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's fate lies in Federal Court's hands following Sunday's adjournment-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic's fate lies in Federal Court's hands following Sunday's adjournment

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: I am the first one to give them confidence - Chennaiyin FC (CFC) captain Anirudh Thapa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: 'I am the first one to give them confidence' - Chennaiyin FC captain Anirudh Thapa

    Video Icon
    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon