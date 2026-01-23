On Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 129th birth anniversary, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge praised his patriotism and revolutionary spirit. PM Modi also paid tribute on Parakram Diwas, recalling his indomitable courage and contribution.

Kharge Remembers Netaji's Patriotism

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 129th birth anniversary, saying his unparalleled love for the motherland and dedication to serving the nation continue to inspire everyone. He also praised his role in awakening patriotism and a revolutionary spirit among Indians through slogans like "Jai Hind" and "Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "On the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, former Congress president, and our source of inspiration, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, who awakened patriotism and revolutionary spirit among his countrymen through powerful slogans like 'Jai Hind' and 'Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azaadi doonga', we pay him our heartfelt tributes."

“जय हिंद” और “तुम मुझे खून दो, मैं तुम्हें आज़ादी दूंगा” जैसे ओजस्वी नारों के जरिए देशवासियों में देशप्रेम और क्रांति की चेतना जगाने वाले महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानी, पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष तथा हमारे प्रेरणास्रोत नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन। मातृभूमि के… pic.twitter.com/BZlSlh6nQw — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 23, 2026

"His unparalleled love and devotion to the motherland, along with his unwavering opposition to communalism, continue to inspire us all to serve the nation," the post read.

PM Modi Pays Tribute on Parakram Diwas

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and recalled the courage and contribution of the freedom fighter, stating that "his ideals continue to inspire generations."

Highlighting Bose's patriotism on his birth anniversary, also known as Parakram Diwas, the PM took to X to post, "On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, which is commemorated as Parakram Diwas, we recall his indomitable courage, resolve and unparalleled contribution to the nation."

Praising his ideas as timeless and an inspiration for generations, he further added, "He epitomised fearless leadership and unwavering patriotism. His ideals continue to inspire generations to build a strong India."

Life and Legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose was an Indian freedom fighter who was born in Cuttack, Odisha, on January 23, 1897. Bose established the Azad Hind Fauj.

While there is a controversy over Bose's death in a plane crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, the Central government had, in an RTI (Right to Information) in 2017, confirmed that he had died in the incident.

In 2021, the central government officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas to mark the birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose.(ANI)