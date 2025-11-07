As part of NEP 2020, music students in Agartala completed a BCDI internship, learning to make bamboo instruments. The hands-on program blended traditional craft with modern learning, inspiring students to explore sustainable alternatives.

As part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, students from a music college have completed a one-month internship program organised by Bamboo & Cane Development Institute (BCDI), where they learned to make traditional and innovative musical instruments using bamboo. Initially, many students were hesitant about the training, finding it outside the scope of their regular coursework. However, as they began the practical sessions, their interest and enthusiasm grew. Through hands-on learning, they not only understood how musical instruments are made but also explored the potential of bamboo as a sustainable alternative to metal and synthetic materials. Bamboo, known for its purity and natural resonance, proved to be an ideal material for crafting instruments like the Ektara, Maracas, and the African Guiro. The students expressed immense joy and satisfaction after successfully making these instruments and discovering the deep connection between sound and craftsmanship. Under the guidance of dedicated mentors from BCDI, the students also engaged in research and development to design their own musical creations. The initiative not only blended traditional craftsmanship with modern learning but also reflected the multidisciplinary essence of NEP 2020. The participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying the experience has inspired them to continue creating new forms of musical instruments in the future.

From Skepticism to Satisfaction: Student Experiences

Speaking to ANI, BCDI student Arup Gangopadhyay said, "When I first came here, I didn't like it much. At first, I thought it was a very boring thing. But after the madams started teaching us and we began doing some practical sessions, I started to realise why we were sent here -- to learn how to make musical instruments from bamboo. These are all traditional instruments, and we also explored whether we could create something new."

"I sincerely thank all the sirs and madams who taught us here. With their guidance and support, we were able to make several new instruments. The one I'm holding in my hand is called a Guiro, which is an African instrument. We also made the Ektara and Maracas, which I really liked. Not just me, but all the students working with me enjoyed it because we are being taught through practical experience, which makes learning much more interesting. I feel very happy, and I'm trying to create more types of musical instruments in the future," he added.

Student of Govt. Music College, Agartala cum Trainee of BCDI, Basanti Biswas said to ANI, "Under the NEP 2020, we have received the opportunity to do a one-month internship, and I am very happy about it. I can confidently say that what we have learned here will help us achieve something meaningful in the future. We are being trained under the guidance of BCDI, which has been a great support for us."

"As music students, this internship has given us a wonderful opportunity to explore and learn beyond our usual field. We have learned how to make various items from bamboo -- from household objects to different kinds of musical instruments. I am truly grateful for getting this one-month internship, as it has taught me so much and inspired me to create more in the days to come," Biswas added.

Fulfilling the Multidisciplinary Vision of NEP 2020

Moreover, speaking to ANI, Abhinav Kant, Director of BCDI, said, "In the NEP 2020, internship is considered a very important component. The main idea behind it is a multidisciplinary concept. There are students from music colleges who have a good understanding of musical notes and melodies as part of their curriculum, but they lack knowledge about how musical instruments -- the products that produce music -- are actually made."

"I thought that since they already have a strong understanding of music, they should be the ones to create musical instruments themselves. One of the unique qualities of bamboo is its purity and natural resonance, which are essential elements in making musical instruments. Traditionally, bamboo has always been used in music, but in the modern era, most instruments are made from metals and other materials. However, these instruments can also be made from bamboo -- a highly sustainable material, which is why we are using it for our training," he added.

"Initially, many students were not very interested, as they had to step outside their usual coursework and work with different tools. But once they started making the instruments, they began to enjoy it a lot. Now, as the training period is coming to an end, we are receiving very positive feedback from them. The students have carried out their own research and development to create unique products. It has been a wonderful and enriching experience for us to work with them," he further added. (ANI)