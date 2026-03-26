Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park has added two 23-month-old male Mandrills to its collection. Procured from Jamshedpur Zoo in an animal exchange for a pair of African Lions, the siblings are now on public display after a 45-day quarantine.

Mandrills have been added to the Nehru Zoological Park's species. According to the Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, these Mandrills were procured under the animal exchange programme with the Jamshedpur Zoo and in exchange, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad, gave a pair of African Lions.

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Mandrills Released for Public Display

These animals were received last month and kept in quarantine for 45 days. After successfully completing their quarantine period, they are released into the enclosure for public display in the presence of doctors. On Thursday, Vinay Kumar, IFS, Prl. Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) & Chief Wildlife Warden, Telangana, visited Nehru Zoological Park and released two male Mandrills (Siblings) aged about 23 months old into the enclosure for the public display at the Primate Park.

Conservation Efforts Praised

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Kumar said that the success rate of Wildlife conservation and breeding the indigenous and exotic species is remarkable at Nehru Zoological Park. "The Forest Department and the Zoo management are putting all their efforts into increasing the present stock number of animals and with this new species addition. It will attract more visitors in the coming summer season," he said.

Sunil S. Hiremath, IFS, Director, Zoo Parks, Telangana and J. Vasantha, IFS, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and Zoo staff were also present. (ANI)