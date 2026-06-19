NTA Director General Abhishek Singh has dismissed social media claims of a NEET-UG 2026 re-examination paper leak as 'fake.' He assured that the papers for the exam, scheduled for June 21 for 23 lakh candidates, are secure.

Amid a surge of posts and videos circulating on social media claiming that the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination paper has been leaked, National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Abhishek Singh has dismissed the claims as "fake" and asserted that question papers remain secure.

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Nearly 23 lakh candidates are set to appear for the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination on Sunday, June 21. In recent days, several social media users and anxious students have shared images and videos purportedly showing question papers, prompting widespread concern and calls for clarification from the NTA. Responding to queries from ANI, Singh said, "They are fake, and question papers are safe."

NTA's crackdown on fraudsters

The NTA, along with multiple government agencies, is working around the clock to counter fraudsters and scammers who are using fake question papers to deceive students and parents. As part of these efforts, the government has temporarily restricted access to Telegram, which was being misused in some cases to run such scams.

NTA issues advisory for candidates

Earlier this week, Singh reiterated the agency's commitment to conducting an error-free examination on June 21. The NTA has also intensified its outreach to candidates through social media, urging them not to fall prey to misinformation.

On Friday, the agency said it is sending SMS, email, and WhatsApp reminders to candidates to download their admit cards for the re-examination. It cautioned students against fraudulent messages and clarified that official communication will only come from the sender ID "NICPEP" and the email address "no-reply.neet.nta@nic.in".

The agency emphasised that it will never seek payments, share question papers, or send admit cards through unofficial links. Candidates who have already downloaded their admit cards need not do so again.

Commitment to a flawless examination

"NTA is committed 100 per cent to ensuring that no malpractice takes place. Every question paper has been prepared in a completely secure manner. We have added multiple layers of security at every stage -- from setting and translation to printing, transportation, and storage," Singh said.

He added that the agency has coordinated with multiple ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, paramilitary forces, Department of Posts, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, as well as state governments and police.

"This is a commitment that India has made to its young minds. We will ensure that the examination is conducted in a flawless manner across all 5,000-plus centres in India and 14 centres abroad," he said. (ANI)