The CBI arrested five accused and conducted nationwide searches in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. An FIR has been registered for cheating and conspiracy. The Centre has cancelled the exam, announcing a re-test, which led to student protests.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested five accused and conducted searches at several locations across the country in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged irregularities.

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As per the official release, it may be recalled that the CBI had registered a case on May 12 based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education of the Government of India regarding alleged irregularities and paper leak in the conduct of the NEET UG-2026 examination. The FIR was registered for offences including criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Prevention of Corruption Act, and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Investigation Details and Seizures

As per the release, so far, the CBI has arrested five accused persons in the case -- three from Jaipur, one from Gurugram and one from Nashik. Several other suspects are currently being examined.

The central investigative agency has also carried out searches at multiple locations across the country. Based on emerging leads, further searches and investigative actions are underway.

During the searches and arrests, several incriminating materials and electronic devices, including mobile phones, have been seized. The agency is also coordinating with the Special Operations Group (SOG), Rajasthan, which had conducted a preliminary enquiry in the case.

The CBI is pursuing all leads relating to the alleged paper leak through extensive technical and forensic analysis and remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter.

Legal Challenge Against NTA

Further, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) today moved to the Supreme Court, challenging the "systemic failure" of the National Testing Agency (NTA) in conducting a NEET UG 2026.

In a post on X, FAIMA wrote that the association is being represented by Advocate Tanvi Dubey. "Federation of All India Medical Association through Tanvi Dubey moves Supreme Court challenging the systemic failure of NTA in conducting a NEET UG 2026," the post read.

Exam Cancelled Amid Protests

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

In a statement, the NTA said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

Students across the nation protested, criticising the move to re-conduct the exam. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) workers held a protest against the central government. Protestors were seen climbing the barricades at Shastri Bhavan, marking their protest.

The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA, 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres. (ANI)