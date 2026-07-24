Opposition MPs continued their protest at Parliament over the NEET-UG paper leak, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The Congress and Sonia Gandhi criticised the government's crackdown on protesting students.

Opposition MPs continued their protest against the NEET-UG paper leak for the fourth dat at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Friday, holding placards and banners demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. Several MPs raised placards, with slogans calling for Pradhan's dismissal over the alleged paper leak that has gripped the Monsoon Session.

Opposition's Demands Intensify

The protest follows a direct face-off that broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs on Thursday, as both sides staged simultaneous demonstrations at Makar Dwar. The Opposition is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, while the NDA has accused them of deliberately blocking a debate on the issue.

In a post on X, Congress posted the three demands that the opposition had, which include the resignation of Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. "There are 3 demands of the youth, which must be fulfilled. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign, action must be taken against those who committed violence against students, Narendra Modi must apologize to the country's youth," the Congress posted.

Kharge Hits Out at PM Modi

Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his video message on the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, demanding that the Prime Minister make a statement in Parliament, dismiss Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and apologise to students protesting over the issue.

In a post shared on X, Kharge said that the Prime Minister should address Parliament instead of making a statement outside the House."When Parliament is in session, the Prime Minister has to give a Statement on the floor of Parliament, not make a one-sided 'Mann Ki Baat' outside Parliament by recording a video late at night!!" Kharge said.

"@narendramodi ji, Before coming to Parliament today, come after dismissing Dharmendra Pradhan. First, apologize to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students' voices. Then we are ready for a detailed Discussion on the education system," he added.

PM Modi Pledges Stricter Action

Kharge's remarks came after PM Modi said that "more strict" action would be taken against those involved in paper leaks and announced that the Union Cabinet would consider a draft Bill proposing Fast-Track Courts and stringent punishment for offenders.

Sonia Gandhi Criticises 'Wanton Cruelty'

Meanwhile, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the Central governemnt has met peaceful student protests with "cowardice and wanton cruelty," and has treated the country's youth "as enemies of the nation" rather than "as inheritors of the future."

In an editorial opinion writen in The Hindu, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi urged the Centre to halt the police crackdown, stating that "these are our sons and daughters, our young men and women.

The piece singles out the July 20 parliament march as "a day of infamy" when Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces allegedly used lathicharges and tear gas against protesters, injuring many, including some heading home. It calls on the government to halt the crackdown and engage in dialogue instead. (ANI)