Accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case have questioned the legality of the CBI probe in a Delhi court. They claim the investigation violates the Public Examinations Act, 2024, and highlight an unexplained five-day delay in FIR registration.

Accused Challenge Legality of CBI Probe

The accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case have questioned the legality of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe before a Rouse Avenue Court, claiming that the investigation was conducted in alleged violation of provisions of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

During arguments on framing of charges, counsel appearing for accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare and P V Kulkarni submitted that the investigation conducted by the agency was illegal and contrary to Section 12 of the 2024 Act. Advocates Hemant Shah, Karan Mann, Vishal Mann and Shambhavi Singh, appearing for the two accused, further argued that the investigation was an “afterthought” and questioned the manner in which the CBI initiated the case. The defence submitted that the CBI had information regarding the alleged paper leak on May 7, 2026, but registered the FIR only on May 12. The lawyers argued that the five-day delay in registration of the FIR has not been explained in the chargesheet filed by the agency. According to the defence, the delay and other circumstances raise questions over the legality and manner of the investigation.

Court Proceedings and New Developments

The submissions were made during ongoing arguments on charge before the Fast Track Court at the Rouse Avenue District Courts. The CBI has filed a chargesheet against 13 accused persons in connection with the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet and is currently hearing arguments on whether sufficient material exists to frame charges against the accused.

The investigation into other persons allegedly linked to the case is continuing. In a recent development, the court remanded Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, described by the CBI as the 14th accused, to judicial custody till September 18 after the expiry of his CBI custody.

Details of Alleged Conspiracy

The CBI has alleged that Suryavanshi played a role in arranging purported leaked NEET-UG questions for candidates before the examination. According to the agency, Suryavanshi allegedly acted in conspiracy with chargesheeted accused Shubham Khairnar and was involved in collecting money from candidates or their family members.

The CBI has further alleged that some candidates were taken to a house in Nanded, where they were allegedly provided questions before the examination. The agency has also claimed that original educational documents and certificates of certain candidates were allegedly taken as security against payment.

Investigation Continues

The agency has maintained that further investigation into the alleged role of Suryavanshi and other persons is underway.

The Fast Track Court is currently hearing detailed arguments from both sides on the question of framing of charges against the accused named in the chargesheet. The allegations against the accused are yet to be established before the court.