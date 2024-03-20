Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NEET PG 2024 exam dates revised due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024; Check full schedule here

    This year, among the different entrance exams being delayed due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, NEET PG 2024 has also been delayed. According to latest news reports, the NEET PG 2024 Exam Date has been changed from May 5, 2024 to June 23, 2024.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

    The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently revised the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) test schedule in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. According to the most recent reports, the NEET PG 2024 exam date has been moved from May 5 to June 23. The commission has also modified the NEET PG 2023 results date and the NEET PG 2024 counselling schedule. According to the NMC's announcement, the internship's end date will not change.

    The NEET PG 2024 result will be announced by July 15, while the counselling for admission, according to the new NBE NEET PG 2024 dates, will be held from August 5 to October 15. The cut-off date for the purpose of eligibility to appear in the NEET PG 2024 will be August 15, 2024.

    The dates for the start of new session and the last date of joining are September 16 and October 21 respectively. The NEET PG 2024 earlier was set to be held on July 7.

    The Post Graduate Medical Education Board, National Medical Commission, Medical Counselling Committee, Directorate General for Health Sciences, and National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences met and decided to postpone the dates.

    Due to a conflict with the schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha Election, the commission has decided to reschedule the NEET PG test for June 23. The election commission has scheduled the general elections in seven phases which will be conducted from  April 19 to June 1 and the counting of the votes will be done on June 4.

    NEET PG 2024 examination was first notified to be tentatively held on March 3, then rescheduled to July 7. This is the second time, NBE has revised the NEET PG exam dates.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2024, 6:54 PM IST
