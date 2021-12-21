  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NEET-PG 2021 counselling delay: Doctors' body FORDA seeks political intervention

    The doctors' group stated that two-thirds of the medical personnel manage healthcare facilities in the letter. It further noted that about 45,000 competent doctors passed the NEET-PG 2021 examination.

    NEET PG 2021 counselling delay Doctors body FORDA seeks political intervention gcw
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 4:49 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    With the resident medicos' protest in Delhi entering its fifth day, the doctors' organisation FORDA has urged political parties' help in the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. In a letter to the leaders of all political parties, the FORDA requested them to address their problem in Parliament during the current winter session. This session concludes on December 23. The doctors' group stated that two-thirds of the medical personnel manage healthcare facilities in the letter. It further noted that about 45,000 competent doctors passed the NEET-PG 2021 examination.

    It is worth noting that these physicians have been protesting at Nirman Bhawan for the last two days. The Health Ministry's offices are housed in the Nirman Bhawan. "We are going to increase and escalate our protest today," said Dr Manish, head of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). Residents from Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung, Lady Hardinge Facilities, and three Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, are protesting outside Nirman Bhawan over the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling.

    Also Read | NEET-PG counselling row: Resident doctors resume protest over delay and ‘fake promises’ by Centre

    Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, requested an extra week to tackle the concerns on December 20. The doctors refused to call it quits, claiming that the protesting professionals had no tangible assurances. This doctors' strike has been a source of concern for many people, as not just Delhi, but the entire country, is currently dealing with the dread of the Omicron variety.

    The NEET PG 2021 counselling delay is causing a stir not only on Delhi's highways, but also on social media. As doctors speak out on multiple forums, the hashtag #ExpediteNEETPGCounselling2021 is trending on Twitter. In addition, numerous physicians were spotted voicing concerns about the EWS and OBC reservations in AIQ, as well as seeking a counselling programme.

    Last Updated Dec 21, 2021, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs-ycb

    Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs

    Fully vaccinated BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali who attended Parliament tests positive for COVID gcw

    Fully-vaccinated BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali, who attended Parliament, tests positive for COVID-19

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi in Prayagraj says security given to women unprecedented, increased their dignity-dnm

    UP Election 2022: PM Modi in Prayagraj says security given to women unprecedented, increased their dignity

    Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drugs case, FIR filed; Navjot Singh Sidhu celebrates-dnm

    Akali Dal MLA Bikram Singh Majithia booked in drugs case, FIR filed; Navjot Singh Sidhu celebrates

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone to launch in January 2022 all about it gcw

    OnePlus Pro 10 smartphone to launch in January 2022; all about it

    Mumbai grocery startup founded by teens raises 100 million valuation soars to 570 million in 5 months gcw

    Mumbai grocery startup founded by teens raises $100 million, valuation soars to $570 million in 5 months

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Why S-400 missile system deployment in Punjab is a 'game-changer'

    Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs-ycb

    Karnataka issues guidelines for New Year: No gathering, no DJ events, 2 doses vaccine must for entry in pubs

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Anrich Nortje ruled out of Tests due to hip injury

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospital Whitefield doctors demonstrate how to perform life-saving CPR-ycb

    Know how to perform CPR when somebody's having a cardiac arrest? Watch this

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: BFC must kept a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC must keep a clean sheet; we are heading in the right direction - Marco Pezzaiuoli on JFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors-dnm

    PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles and other sectors

    Video Icon
    Police ki Pathshaala Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    'Police ki Pathshaala': Uttar Pradesh cop, who said police gets job done even after taking bribe, suspended

    Video Icon