NEET-PG 2021 counselling delay: Doctors' body FORDA seeks political intervention

With the resident medicos' protest in Delhi entering its fifth day, the doctors' organisation FORDA has urged political parties' help in the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling. In a letter to the leaders of all political parties, the FORDA requested them to address their problem in Parliament during the current winter session. This session concludes on December 23. The doctors' group stated that two-thirds of the medical personnel manage healthcare facilities in the letter. It further noted that about 45,000 competent doctors passed the NEET-PG 2021 examination.

It is worth noting that these physicians have been protesting at Nirman Bhawan for the last two days. The Health Ministry's offices are housed in the Nirman Bhawan. "We are going to increase and escalate our protest today," said Dr Manish, head of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA). Residents from Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung, Lady Hardinge Facilities, and three Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) hospitals, including LNJP Hospital, are protesting outside Nirman Bhawan over the delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, requested an extra week to tackle the concerns on December 20. The doctors refused to call it quits, claiming that the protesting professionals had no tangible assurances. This doctors' strike has been a source of concern for many people, as not just Delhi, but the entire country, is currently dealing with the dread of the Omicron variety.

The NEET PG 2021 counselling delay is causing a stir not only on Delhi's highways, but also on social media. As doctors speak out on multiple forums, the hashtag #ExpediteNEETPGCounselling2021 is trending on Twitter. In addition, numerous physicians were spotted voicing concerns about the EWS and OBC reservations in AIQ, as well as seeking a counselling programme.