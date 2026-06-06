Delhi's Rouse Avenue court extended the judicial custody of Shubham Khairnar till June 15 in the NEET paper leak case. The CBI is investigating him for allegedly obtaining the exam paper from an NTA source and distributing it to others.

CBI Alleges Larger Conspiracy

The Rouse Avenue court on Saturday extended the judicial custody of Shubham Khairnar till June 15. He was produced before the court after the expiry of the previous Judicial custody. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta extended the judicial custody of Shubham Khairnar after considering the application of the CBI seeking extension of Judicial custody. He was remanded in judicial custody on May 24.

It is alleged that Shubham Khairnar obtained the exam paper through his NTA source. The CBI had sought his custody to investigate the father in the larger conspiracy, to confront him with the electronic evidence. It was also submitted that he is required to be taken to Maharashtra. It is alleged that he distributed the paper to some other people. Senior Public Prosecutor Neetu Singh and V K Pathak had appeared for the CBI and submitted that Shubham Khairnar is required to be interrogated to unearth the larger conspiracy and to identify other persons to whom he distributed the exam paper. While seeking the remand earlier, CBI Prosecutor had said that the custody of the accused persons was required to unearth the larger conspiracy behind the paper leak and to investigate the involvement of public servants, as the NEET was to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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NEET Paper Leak Modus Operandi

It was submitted that an FIR has been registered on May 12, 2026, on the complaint filed by a government official under sections of the BNS, Prevention of Corruption Act, offences of using unfair means in exams, etc. It is alleged by the CBI that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar to obtain the NEET question for Vikas Biwal. Question papers have been recovered from the mobile phone of Mangilal Bival. Mangilal received the leaked NEET UG Paper from Yash Yadav for a deal of Rs 10 lakh. During interrogation, Mangilal's son Vikas Biwal said that he came in contact with Yash Yadav during the coaching in Sikar, Rajasthan.

It is alleged that Mangilal Biwal contacted Shubham Khairnar for a question paper for his son Vikas Biwal. Thereafter, the larger chain was created with other accused persons It is also alleged that Shubham first leaked the paper to Yash, then Yash to Mangilal to Vikas to Dinesh Biwal and that Mangilal further sold the leaked paper to various candidates for Rs. 12 lakh.

Other Accused in Custody

In this case, other Accused, namely Manisha Waghmare, chemistry expert Prahlad Vithalrao Kulkarni, teacher Manish Mandhare, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, Dr. Manoj Shirure, Tejas Harshad Kumar Shah, are also arrested by the CBI. They are running in judicial Custody after CBI interrogation. (ANI)