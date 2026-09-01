Delhi's Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday allowed an application by NEET UG Paper leak case accused Dhanajay Lokhande, permitting him to read a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Hanuman Chalisa while in judicial custody.

The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday allowed an application of NEET UG Paper leak case accused Dhanajay Lokhande, who wants to read a book on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the text of Hanuman Chalisa in Judicial custody. The court has directed the Jail authorities to provide him books as per the rule mentioned in the jail Manual. Lokhande is in judicial custody after his arrest by the CBI in the NEET UG Paper leak case 2026.

Advocate Vikram Singh moved an application on behalf of accused Dhananjay Nivrutti Lokhande seeking direction to the concerned Jail Authorities to provide him with a Reading Book, namely Shriman Yogi, along with printed texts of the Hanuman Chalisa and Mangal Stotra in judicial custody. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta allowed the application and directed the Jail authorities to act as per rule. "Considering the facts & circumstances and the submissions made on behalf of the accused, concerned Jail Authorities are directed to provide the religious book to the accused as mentioned in the application (which shall be supplied by any of his family member/ his authorized counsel) subject to security check and as per Jail Manual Rules in this regard," Special Judge ordered on September 1.

Court reserves order on digital data plea

Meanwhile, the court reserved orders on another application of Dhananjay Lokhande seeking supply of a copy of Digital Data extracted from the devices seized from the accused. Advocate Vikram Singh argued that the extract of digital data is required before arguements on framing of charges so that he can defend his client Dhananjay Lokhande.

Court expresses displeasure over inspection delays

During the hearing on Tuesday, the court declined more time to the counsel for the accused persons for inspection of unrelied documents except counsel for Prahalad Kulkarni. The court noted that the counsel for Kulkarni inspected the documents at CBI headquarters. The court granted him three more days to inspect the unrelied documents. Thereafter, the court will hear the arguements on charge on a day-to-day basis. The court also expressed its displeasure over non-utilisation of time by the other counsels given by the court for inspection of documents.

The court is dealing with a case linked with the NEET UG Paper leak against 13 accused persons, chargesheeted by the CBI. (ANI)