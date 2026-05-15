AAP's Anurag Dhanda slammed the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak, questioning the re-exam's integrity. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced the re-exam on June 21, a shift to CBT from next year, and a fee refund for students.

AAP Slams Centre Over NEET Paper Leak

Aam Aadmi Party National Media Incharge Anurag Dhanda on Friday raised concern over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, following which a re-examination will be conducted on June 21. Speaking with ANI, Anurag Dhanda questioned whether any effective measures have been taken to break down the syndicate behind the paper leak. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government of "playing with the lives" of students who appeared in the examination.

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"The manner in which the Modi Government is dealing with NEET exams is creating even more suspicions in the minds of youth. Lakhs of youth across the country are panicking. The exams were cancelled all of a sudden, and it was said that a re-exam will be conducted. A date was announced...What has changed? Has the kingpin been arrested?" he said. "Did the people at the top who have political protection and facilitate paper leaks every year end up behind bars? A few people at the lower level were arrested. NTA will conduct the re-exam a month later. What is the guarantee that the papers will not be up for sale once again this time? Modi Govt is playing with the lives of 22-23 lakh students," he added.

Government Assures Transparency, Announces Reforms

Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21 and said the exam will shift to Computer- Based Test (CBT) mode from next year as part of reforms aimed at ensuring transparency. Pradhan assured the students that they would not let malpractice happen again in the examination and said the government's topmost priority was the future of students.

"Our topmost priority is the future of the students, and the government is sensitive towards their hard work and efforts. We will not let malpractice happen this time. The government is with you. We had to make a difficult decision in the interest of the nation. We are very sad," Pradhan said.

Details of Leak and Cancellation

Addressing a press conference, the Education Minister admitted that questions had gone out under the guise of "guess papers". He said the verification process began on May 8 and continued over the next four days before the Centre decided to cancel the examination on May 12. "The process began on the morning of May 8 and continued through May 8, 9, 10 and 11. When we got clarity and were confirmed that questions had gone out this time on the basis of the leaked paper, we made a decision on May 12 in the interest of the students. We did not want any deserving candidate to be deprived of their rights because of the conspiracy of education mafias," he said.

NTA Defended Amidst Controversy

The Union Minister defended the NTA and said the agency remained fully accountable. "NTA is fully accountable. The NTA is in the hands of an able person. It has been formed with the recommendation of the Supreme Court and conducts examination of nearly 1 crore students each year. We will ensure 0 errors in the NTA," he said, while adding that the issue should be viewed as a challenge related to the examination process rather than any individual institution.

Reforms and Student Concessions Announced

The Education Minister also announced reforms, including refunding fees paid by students and waiving charges for the upcoming examination. "We will return the fees of the students. Zero fees in the upcoming examination," Pradhan said.

He further announced that from next year, the NEET examination will be held in CBT mode as part of efforts to strengthen the examination process and prevent irregularities. "A large number of students appear for this examination every year. The NTA will issue a detailed public notice by this evening with complete information. Prima facie, the NTA has decided to give students one week to choose their preferred examination city again, because many candidates may have left the city where they appeared for the previous exam," Pradhan said.

Pradhan said admit cards for the examination would be issued to all candidates by June 14. (ANI)