Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi assured that an SIT and the CBI are probing the death of a NEET aspirant in Patna. Parents protested outside the hostel while police stated sexual assault has not been confirmed by doctors in the case.

SIT, CBI to Probe Case

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Sunday said that the Bihar government is taking all necessary measures to ensure justice in the NEET aspirant's death in Patna. Manjhi stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the CBI has also taken over the case. "The Bihar government is taking all necessary steps, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed. The CBI has also taken over the case. Whoever committed this crime will not escape punishment, and action will be taken against those involved... If there are any difficulties in the case, we will also speak to the Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India, and every possible step will be taken. Steps will also be taken to prevent such incidents from happening again," Jitan Ram Manjhi told reporters in Patna.

Parents Protest, Allege Non-Cooperation

Earlier, Parents who gathered outside the Patna hostel on Sunday expressed frustration, claiming that hostel authorities were not cooperating and that students were unable to continue their studies after a NEET aspirant student died during treatment. According to the police, a NEET aspirant died during treatment in Patna. While there were reports of an alleged sexual assault, the police said that the doctors have not confirmed sexual or penetrative assault in the case. The Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. Speaking to ANI, students' parents said they were not allowed to enter the premises. A hosteller's mother, Poonam Singh, said that parents were being kept out despite repeated requests.

Prashant Kishor Alleges Police Pressure

Earlier on Saturday, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor met Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma at his office over the death of a girl who was a NEET aspirant in Bihar and alleged that the family of the deceased was pressured to drop the case. Prashant Kishor, who met the family of the victim, told reporters that the family alleged "partial" conduct during the investigation of the case.

The family of the deceased also protested on January 12, demanding justice, while Kishor said that the police did a lathi charge on the protesters. The Jan Suraaj leader said, "The incident that happened, it seems like the girl was harassed. The police themselves have accepted that an in-depth investigation is required. I have met Patna SSP on two issues. First, the family of the victim say that the officers who conducted the investigation were partial. Second, the family has accused the police of pressuring them to drop the case and of offering them a bribe. Third, during the protest, the police did a lathi charge, and an FIR has been registered against some people. We hope that the SIT will provide her justice."

SIT Expands Scope of Probe

Patna SSP Sharma said that the SIT has been formed to expand the scope of the probe. The police official said, "An SIT has been formed. The scope of the investigation has now expanded. Once reports on all aspects are received, the investigation will be further advanced accordingly. The ADG (Additional Director General) for weaker sections was present here today. Several issues were observed, and several new investigations have also been conducted. "

Police Await Evidence, Urge Caution

Earlier, on January 12, ASP Sadar Patna Abhinav Kumar said that sexual assault in the case has not been confirmed yet, and urged the public to refrain from spreading rumours. ASP Kumar said, "Unfortunately, the girl died during treatment. Today, a medical board was formed, and the girl's postmortem was conducted under videography. So far, the investigation has not confirmed any sexual assault. There are many points for the investigation. The police are investigating the case from every angle. Whatever action is taken will be based on evidence. "

The hostel operator and manager have been questioned. So far in the investigation, we have not found any such evidence that would lead to their arrest or implication of anyone. The police cannot arrest anyone without evidence," he added. (ANI)