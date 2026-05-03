A NEET aspirant from Almora died by suicide in Kota, Rajasthan, a day before the exam. He jumped from the sixth floor of his hostel. Police found a suicide note indicating he was under mental distress due to a lack of preparation for the exam.

A National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant died by suicide on Saturday morning, just a day before the NEET exam, by jumping off the sixth floor of his hostel building in Kota, Rajasthan. CI Devesh Bhardwaj of Kunadi Police Station on Sunday said that the deceased was a resident of Almora. A case has been registered, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

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Police Launch Investigation

"Yesterday morning, a coaching student, a resident of Almora, jumped from the roof of the sixth floor of the hostel where he was staying, resulting in his death. His family members were informed, and they arrived today. In this regard, a case has been registered, a post-mortem is being conducted, and further investigation will be carried out," he said.

Suicide Note Found

CI Bhardwaj said that a suicide note was also found at the site of the incident. According to the official, the student had his NEET exam today, outlining lack of preparation and mental distress as the possible cause of his death. "A suicide note has been found, and we are investigating it along with all the surrounding circumstances. He had his NEET exam today. Perhaps he wasn't able to complete his preparations, or whatever mental distress/depression he was in--we are investigating all of those factors," he said.

Further, the CI said that the actual cause of his depression will be known after the investigation is completed. "The cause of his depression will be known gradually through information gathering and investigation. All students come here to study; there isn't usually any specific reason for depression, but everyone has a different personality and a different way of thinking. That will be determined through the investigation," he said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)