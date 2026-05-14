NDRF Director General Piyush Anand revealed the force has saved over 1.5 lakh lives in 12,000+ rescue operations. Speaking at the President's Colour Award ceremony, he also detailed the force's role in training SDRF personnel and volunteers.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Piyush Anand on Thursday said the force has participated in more than 12,000 rescue operations across the country and saved over 1.5 lakh lives since its inception.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the President's Colour Award Ceremony of the NDRF in Ghaziabad, Anand highlighted the force's expanding role in disaster response and training. "NDRF has participated in more than 12,000 rescue operations and saved the lives of over 1.5 lakh people. In 2025, NDRF took part in over 1400 operations," Anand said.

NDRF Expands Training Initiatives

He further said that the NDRF has been actively training State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and Civil Defence volunteers under the guidance of the Union Home Minister. "Over 5,500 SDRF personnel have been trained free of cost by the NDRF as per the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. We are also imparting training to Civil Defence volunteers, facilitating their boarding and lodging for free," he said.

Anand added that the force has launched a pilot project for co-lodging NDRF and SDRF personnel in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat to strengthen coordination and joint training. "We have launched co-lodging of NDRF and SDRF personnel on a pilot basis in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. This is to encourage co-training among SDRF and NDRF," he said.

New Response Centres Inaugurated

During the event, Amit Shah laid the foundation stones for six Regional Response Centres (RRCs) of the NDRF and virtually inaugurated one such centre in Dehradun. The Home Minister also took the salute at the ceremony.

About the President's Colour Award

The President's Colour Award, also known as the 'Nishaan', is one of the highest honours bestowed upon a military or paramilitary force in recognition of exceptional service, dedication and achievement. The emblem is worn by officers on the left-hand sleeve of their uniform.

The NDRF, functioning under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has played a crucial role in rescue and relief operations during floods, earthquakes, cyclones, landslides, industrial accidents and other emergencies across the country.

In recent years, Shah has presented the prestigious honour to several police and security forces on behalf of the President of India. Assam Police received the President's Colour Award on May 10, 2022, in Guwahati for exemplary services, while Haryana Police was conferred the honour on February 14, 2023, at the Haryana Police Academy in Karnal. Chhattisgarh Police was also presented the President's Colour Award in Raipur in December 2024 in recognition of its 25 years of service.