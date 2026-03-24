NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of a park in Bharti Nagar. He described it as the civic body's first comprehensive park project within a residential society and aims to make it a model colony.

NDMC Launches First Comprehensive Park Project

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of a park in Bharti Nagar, marking the launch of what he described as the civic body's first comprehensive park project within a residential society. "Today we are going to construct NDMC's first comprehensive park in Bharti Nagar. This is our first inside society project, which we would like to take to other areas as well," Chahal told reporters here.

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He further emphasised that efforts are underway to transform Bharti Nagar into a model colony in the near future. "We are making efforts so that Bharti Nagar becomes a model colony in the coming days," Chahal added.

Broader Civic Upgradation Efforts

The project comes amid NDMC's broader push to upgrade civic infrastructure and public spaces in the national capital. Notably, the civi body had earlier undertaken large-scale beautification and infrastructure upgrades across key areas of the city in preparation for the India AI Impact Summit 2026. The global summit, held in February at Bharat Mandapam, brought together international delegates, policymakers and technology leaders, positioning India as a key player in shaping the global AI agenda. In the run-up to the summit, NDMC carried out extensive work, including road repairs, improved lighting, sanitation drives, and enhancement of public spaces across major routes, tourist hubs, and diplomatic areas to present a world-class image of the capital.

Operation-Clean Initiative

A comprehensive and meticulously planned deep-cleaning drive, "Operation-Clean," was successfully introduced to achieve the proper sanitation and reduce the AQI. The mission was planned in all 14 circles of NDMC and started in the heart area of NDMC, i.e. Connaught Place. The mission was aimed at enhancing civic hygiene, beautifying public spaces, and ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment for residents and visitors.

The week-long intensive cleaning operation covered entire circles and involved a multi-departmental effort with close coordination among engineering, sanitation, horticulture, and health wings. (ANI)