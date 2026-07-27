The NDA Parliamentary Party will meet on Tuesday for its 'Mangal Milan' gathering amid a heated Monsoon Session. The session is dominated by the debate over a new bill on exam reforms and Opposition protests over police action against students.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party will hold its weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting on Tuesday, with the gathering expected to take place amid a politically charged Monsoon Session dominated by the debate over examination reforms and the Opposition's protests over the alleged police action against students.

Exam Reforms Bill Tabled in Lok Sabha

The meeting, scheduled to be held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium at the Parliament Library Building (PLB) at 9:30 am comes after the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, forcing the House to be adjourned till 2 pm. The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks and examination malpractices through seven major amendments to the 2024 Act. It provides for time-bound investigations and trials, Special Fast-Track Courts, Special Task Forces, Special Public Prosecutors, enhanced punishments, higher financial penalties and a streamlined appeals mechanism.

The NDA has lined up several young Members of Parliament to participate in the four-hour discussion on the Bill, including BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj and Tejasvi Surya. Other speakers are expected to include JDU's Alok Kumar Suman, TDP's Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde, NCP's Sunil Tatkare, Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, LJP (Ram Vilas)'s Arun Bharti, along with allies Sharmila Sarkar and Mitali Bagh.

Meeting Amid Opposition Protests

The meeting assumes significance as the Opposition has continued to disrupt Parliament, demanding accountability from Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest and questioning the effectiveness of the proposed legislation.

PM Modi Reaffirms Government's Stance

At the previous NDA Parliamentary Party 'Mangal Milan' meeting on July 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that the government "stands with the students" and stressed that paper leaks were a matter of national concern that should not be politicised.

Addressing reporters after that meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister had called for strict action against those involved in examination irregularities in consultation with legal experts and reiterated that protecting students' interests remained the government's priority. He also highlighted the government's focus on farmers' welfare while discussing recently signed Free Trade Agreements with various countries.